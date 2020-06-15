New books wraps its 'Tentacle' around Walla Walla

“Tentacle,” by M.F. “Matt” Hargreaves, Kindle edition, 213 pages, $3.53 e-book, released May 15, 2020.
A resident of the Okanagan — 6½ to 7 hours north of here in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada — M.F. “Matt” Hargreaves situated his first novel, an e-book, in Walla Walla.
“I wanted the setting for the story to be somewhere south of the border from the Okanagan, and the name of the town was a perfect fit for the tone of my story,” Matt emailed.
Using Google Maps to learn about the town, local streets and such places as The McGregor Company, Keystone Fruit Marketing, The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center and Walla Walla Public Library are sprinkled throughout the funny, quite crude sci-fi satire, “Tentacle.”
Lead character Dupree is a middle-aged man with an all joking aside R-rated, peculiar fetish.
He finds himself whisked out of his private existence into a government conspiracy.
Subsequently, he encounters UFOs, a conspiracy theorist, a shady senator, hostile FBI agents and, possibly, romance.
“This book will appeal to fans of science fiction, comedy, X-Files and H.P. Lovecraft, an author active from 1917-1937, who specialized in writing cosmic horror and weird fiction,” Matt said. “His most famous work is ‘The Call of Cthulhu.’ Tentacled aliens were prominent in his works. He was a big influence on Stephen King.”
Matt stresses the R-rating, “as there are instances of sexuality throughout. So not for the kids.”
Matt graduated in 2019 from University of British Columbia’s Okanagan Campus with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and a minor in psychology.
He writes fiction and screenplays on the side. His day job is doing landscaping and maintenance at a 55-plus adult gated community.
He and wife Kate have a baby son, Harrison, named after actor Harrison Ford.
“Oddities,” is a short story collection he released around the same time as “Tentacle.” They’re available on Amazon Kindle.
Just as the robot in the 1965-1968 TV series “Lost in Space” flailed his arms and exclaimed, “Warning, Will Robinson!” take heed that “Tentacle” is sexually racy to the extreme.