A new bench has been placed in downtown Walla Walla to honor the memory of clinical social worker Rita J. Bush, who died in 2017.
The bench at the corner of Colville and Main streets is situated across from where Bush's counseling office was on the second floor at 103 E. Main.
To accomplish the project, Bush's sister, Janet Walraven, worked with Wes Walker, park maintenance supervisor with Walla Walla Parks & Recreation. "He is very nice to work with," she emailed.
Walraven said in using the bench, "people who knew Rita can honor her memory as they sit, relax and reflect on all the lives she touched."
Bush, who earned her master's degree in social work from Walla Walla University, provided individual counseling and directed the Family Caregiver Support Group for 20 years, Walraven said.
"Please use the bench as a way to remember the kindness Rita generously shared with others as well as honoring the memories of your own loved ones."