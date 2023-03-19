The 1960s can be characterized as one of the most tumultuous, divisive decades in world history, per history.com.
My siblings and I were fortunate our parents willingly spoke rationally with us about the contentious political and social issues permeating our lives and causing multitudes of families to split apart.
One particularly memorable, marathon, several hours-long discussion started on the ferry as we sailed across Puget Sound from Lopez Island to Anacortes after a camping trip in about 1968 or 1969, when I was in eighth or ninth grade.
The discussion continued south on I-5, into the house and around the dining room.
Donn and Lucy, our truthful, frank and patient parents, ably listened and gave thoughtful answers, but never edicts or absolutes.
My beloved stepmom, Lucy, an early childhood educator and college administrator, gave her opinion on subjects, but never told us what to do.
Based on the information we had, we could decide on our own, she said.
With her, I could freely discuss birth control, having a boyfriend and various teen problems that cropped up.
So many hot-button topics jammed the newspapers, magazines, radio and nightly TV news programs in the 1960s.
In my mother’s home we ate dinner with the sounds of weapons firing and bombs exploding during TV news coverage of the Vietnam War.
In both of my families’ homes I tuned in by reading The Seattle Times and Seattle Post-Intelligencer newspapers and Look, Life, Time, Newsweek, Ms. and Psychology Today magazines that came to our house daily, weekly or monthly.
The sensory assault on the news and before our very eyes came from huge demonstrations over civil rights and the unpopular war in Vietnam, the countercultural movement, generation gap, interracial dating and marriage, integrated schools, racial segregation, discrimination and prejudice, women’s rights, equal pay, abortion, unwed teen pregnancy, the environment, the wild political scene and the murders of political and religious leaders.
Women still — STILL — fought for the right to be autonomous, own property, earn equal pay for equal work and establish credit without a co-signer.
Although I didn’t get the hubbub at the time, the first interracial kiss on American television between leading “Star Trek" actors Nichelle Nichols and William Shatner in 1968 was a huge deal in our society and with censors who unsuccessfully tried to prevent its airing on TV.
Around the dining table I asked questions like what would the parents do if my sister or I dated a person of color or got pregnant.
I was of an age when dating loomed and those were serious concerns. I came away relieved that they would be in our court, support us no matter who we dated and they hoped we would avoid pregnancy until we were ready, but would be there for us no matter what.
The fear of being thrown out of the house for a teen pregnancy was intensely real. I and fellow junior high school friends helped a girl we knew cope with that situation after her parents ejected her and baby in utero from their home.
My parents cared deeply about the environment. We recycled. We went on family outings several times to pick up accumulated trash on a busy road near our home to help raise our awareness.
They contributed to several philanthropic, environmental and political causes to put their money where their mouths were.
Our family joined a march to Seattle Center to hear speakers for a moving memorial gathering after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.
Lucy was deeply concerned for the boys in our family and the possibility of them being drafted to fight in Vietnam as the war dragged on.
She was against U.S. occupation there — she said it had gone on too long, actually from Nov. 1, 1955 to April 30, 1975.
My draft number on my 18th birthday, had I been male, was 54. My older brother Scott’s draft number was 72 on his 18th birthday. We would have been taken into the service with those low numbers.
Although against the war, he joined the U.S. Army to train as a medic. Fortunately, the younger brothers weren’t anywhere near draftable age when the war finally ended.
Lucy wrote excuses for us to leave school and came with us to mass peaceful anti-war demonstrations, one that started downtown at the Seattle Courthouse and marched approximately 4 miles north on I-5’s reversible lanes to 45th Avenue in the University District near the University of Washington.
All four reversible freeway lanes were closed to traffic and filled from railing to railing as far as I could see ahead and behind with thousands of people shoulder to shoulder who believed the U.S. should get out of Vietnam.
When I was in high school I invited dad to speak to my health class while we covered reproduction and parenting.
Dad advocated for an active father’s role in the family, which included being in the delivery room. This was an utterly uncommon practice in the ‘60s.
His and Lucy’s first two children, Brent and Janet, were born in a hospital that didn’t allow fathers to witness the birth.
They shopped around to find one that did when Craig, their third and last child, was born in 1961.
Dad was a geology professor with a wonderful teaching style.
He talked to my health class about doing exercises with Lucy to prepare for the birth, what it was like at the birth and how to help when baby got home.
This was a new way to look at what a family is, what a father’s role is other than women as homemakers and child rearers and fathers as breadwinners and disciplinarians.
I appreciated that they took an active role in the family’s job chart.
Everyone took weekly turns at such responsibilities as meal planning and preparing, grocery shopping, kitchen help, table setting, laundry, vacuuming, trash disposing and recycling and lawn mowing.
A goal for my parents was raising children to become thoughtful, responsible, civically aware and caring adults.
They succeeded if my siblings are any indication, despite the occasional bumps in our roads.
I feel we had a secure, safe haven in our home despite the chaos swirling around us in the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.