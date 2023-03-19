Parents Donn and Lucy Charnley gave us a safe haven during the 1960s to talk over contentious political and social issues. This image is from dad's 1971 campaign brochure when he successfully ran for Washington state House of Representatives. From left, Janet, 12, Brent, 13, seated with Pepper, Craig, 9, and Roosevelt High School junior, Scott, 17, and sophomore, Annie, 15.