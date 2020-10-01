“The best laid plans of mice and men often go awry” — Scottish national bard Robert “Rabbie” Burns (1759-1796)
We could pretty much paint all of 2020 with such an errant brush.
And so it is with organizers of the local National Night Out, whose plans required changing the original event date in August to Oct. 6.
NNO activities traditionally involve congregating in the park for an evening. However, the omnipresent coronavirus has crushed countless plans to congregate since March by requiring physical distancing for the safety and health of, well, the world.
With no-crowd restrictions, how could National Night Out connect the community with law enforcement and other emergency services to strengthen relationships and partner to keep communities safe?
That left Crime Prevention Coordinator Vicki Ruley with the Walla Walla Police Department scrambling for ideas to revamp the local NNO.
She came up with an Emergency Services Parade. Making the date official, Walla Walla Mayor Tom Scribner released a proclamation declaring Tuesday as National Night Out.
The parade will wend through neighborhoods in Walla Walla and College Place, but interested parties must sign up at bit.ly/NNOparade2020 to have it come to them. The registration deadline is 5 p.m. Friday. The route cannot include dead-end streets.
The parade of patrol and fire vehicles in the mid-afternoon and early evening will involve the Walla Walla and College Place Police departments, Walla Walla County Sheriff, Washington State Patrol, Walla Walla Fire Department, Walla Walla County Fire District 4, Washington State Penitentiary, McGruff and Scruff.
“We are sensitive to children and adults who might be sensitive to the noise of sirens and the lights and there is a box to check when registering so that we can come into the neighborhood in silent mode and or dark,” she said in a release.
Vicki added there will be an optional “honoring police and fire” yard decorating contest, with information on the website with the registration form. Decorate a yard, a window, a balcony, a car or a porch visible to the street.
Domino’s Pizza will provide a large two-topping pizza coupon to those who sign up for the yard decorating contest and decorate their yards in the theme of honoring police or fire. Three top winners will be selected for Domino’s coupons of $100 each.
The parade start time is around 4 p.m., but depends on how many neighborhoods sign up for it. An email will be sent on Monday to alert registered people about the approximate time the parade will pass through their neighborhoods.