Walla Walla has enjoyed 12 years of participating in in the free National Night Out.
The Walla Walla Police Department Crime Prevention Unit is seeking vendors, organizations, businesses and agencies to help them celebrate the largest crime-prevention family-fun event in the region, according to a release.
The 13th annual NNO will be from 5-7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Pioneer Park, beginning with a parade of emergency service vehicles. Activities will include free refreshments such as hot dogs, Dilly Bars and Pepsi beverages and a raffle for backpacks with school supplies.
There is no cost for vendor space at the no-selling event. Donations of school supplies are also being accepted. Register to set up a canopy and table by contacting Vicki Ruley at 524-4409 or online at bit.ly/WallaWallaNNO.