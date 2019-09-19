Keeley M. Hall and Thomas D. Kaminsky from Walla Walla High School are among the approximately 16,000 semifinalists named in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
The academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition.
More than 90 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and about half
of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.