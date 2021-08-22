The Elks National Foundation has started its 2022 Elks Most Valuable Student scholarship contest.
The MVS scholarship is available to high school seniors who are U.S. citizens. Applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Elks. The judging criteria is based on academics, leadership, service and financial need.
Complete applications online and submit by the Nov. 15 deadline. The 500 national winners will be announced in April 2022.
The Elks National Foundation will award 20 top scholarships ranging from $20,000 to $50,000. The top 20 national finalists participate in the Leadership Weekend and interview for the top awards. The remaining 480 runners-up will receive $4,000 scholarships.
This year, the foundation is investing $4.2 million in college scholarships. MVS scholars — all of whom demonstrate outstanding leadership skills and a commitment to service — are graduating from college at a rate of 90 percent, 30 percent higher than the national average, according to a release.
Since 1931, the Elks National Foundation has awarded life-changing scholarships to thousands of students.
Applications for the 2022 contest are available on the Elks National Foundation’s website at enf.elks.org/MVS.
For additional information on national, state and local Elks scholarships, contact Timothy Stewart, Walla Walla Elks Lodge 287 scholarship coordinator at tim.wwelkslodge287@gmail.com.