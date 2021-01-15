Getting large families together is a monumental task. It’s about as easy as herding cats.
And when it’s a family that’s traced its genealogy back through multiple generations, it takes organizing, such as by 16 correspondents who founded the National Blue Family Association in 1982.
Area resident and Blue family descendant Jim Irwin is a member and correspondent of the NBFA.
By 2017, the group had expanded to about 125 members. Seventeen national reunions have occurred, one every two years, from June 1984 through June 2018, according to their website.
The Blues in North America trace their roots to Dutch or Scots families going back to the 1600s. There are also Blues from Germany, France and Africa.
Jim’s blog has featured family members and photos with Walla Walla ties, including a U-B story about Albert Blue, one of the last real live local cowboys, and a piece about when he and sixth cousin Maida Blue met as seventh graders in 1950.
They were in the first class at brand new Pioneer Junior High School, the first junior high in Walla Walla, built in 1949. Their class was known as the ‘49ers. The first class to graduate, the class chose the crimson and grey school colors and school fight song.
They joined the Walla Walla High School freshman class in 1952 and attended when the campus was on Park Street. They graduated in 1956. The old Wa-Hi was demolished in 1976.
Jim marveled at the odds that he and Maida would meet. Both Walla Walla natives, they are seventh great-grandchildren of Frederick and Grietje Janss, who lived in New Amsterdam in 1651. The cousins trace their roots to the Janss’s son, John Blaw of Blawenburg, N.J., the first of the cousins’ Dutch Blue family members born in North America.
“I am amazed at how many Blue stories keep coming to my mind that tie my hometown of Walla Walla to New Amsterdam and New Jersey,” Jim blogged.
Now in their 80s, Maida and Jim grew up here in difficult times, witnesses to the Great Depression; World War II, its subsequent rationing and B-17s and B-24s flying over town from the Walla Walla Air Base; plus the polio, communism and Cold War nuclear scares, the latter involving duck-and-cover tactics when students hid under school desks.
There were good times, too. He recalled Walla Walla’s four movie theaters, The Roxy, the Liberty and The Capital and the Sky-Vue Drive-in that screened lots of western movies and others such as “Blackboard Jungle” and “Rebel Without a Cause.” Memorable music at the time came from the Everly Brothers, rock ‘n’ roll and Elvis Presley.
They’d go for burgers and fries at the Ice-Burg Drive-In, El-Rancho and XXX drive-ins and draggin’ the gut through town in their old cars, dances at the Shuffle Shop, post-game frolics and celebrating the champion Wa-Hi Blue Devil teams in their royal blue and white, Jim wrote.
The world has entered another time of great difficulties brought on by a pandemic called COVID-19, Jim said in concluding the blog about him and Maida.
The political unrest and quarantine have meant it may be some time before the Blues will again see family gatherings and reunions.
Meanwhile, the National Blue Family Association website is a good tool to keep the extended family connected, he said.
Anyone with an interest in the Blue surname and its variants is welcome to join the NBFA, according to bluefamily.org.
It’s a perfect communications road map for other families wanting to connect, organize reunions and trace their genealogy and heritage.