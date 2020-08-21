Call them pranksters, after all, local resident Larry Brown did, and he was one of ’em.
The foursome of friends stacked picnic tables in Pioneer Park for something fun to do 51 years ago, but at the time no one knew it was them.
The memory flooded back when Larry opened the U-B on Aug. 14 and saw his group’s handiwork pictured on A2 in this column.
The big questions were who did it and how was it done? The same photo from 1969 is at right.
Details about the other photo used in Etcetera showing stacked tables from 1963 are still a mystery.
“I don’t remember that one. I was only 7 when that one happened in 1963,” Larry said.
A 13-year-old Pioneer Middle School student in 1969, Larry said he, brother Richard Brown and two other friends cooked up the idea to heft those picnic tables into pagoda-like structures.
“That was one of our shorter stacks, the one with the barrels at the top,” he said of the photo that came from Joe Drazan’s Bygone Walla Walla blog. “Most of the stacks were over 20 tables high.”
The mystery of how they did it came to light when Larry called the U-B on Monday.
He said they would stack two or three tables on top of one another, then stand the next one on end, lift it to rest its legs on the table seat above, climb up on the seats of the highest table and lift and place the newest one and repeat. They climbed up and down until they had as many as they could round up.
Their escapade was short-lived, he said. “Actually, it was a hard job, we had to carry the tables across the park to one spot.”
They did it on two occasions. After their first stack they tried another time to pick up every table in the park and got tired so they made different stacks. “We were having fun. We were just kids,” said Larry, who lived across the street from the park at the time.
In winter, “We discovered as kids that during ice storms, limbs were breaking and falling out of the park trees. Sound was making other branches break and fall. So we went home and got a sledge to hit a tree and watched a branch fall, then thought better of it.”
With all that climbing, he didn’t get vertigo in the process and he’s been able to handle heights ever since.
“I’ve been a hang glider pilot for 34 years. I don’t get dizzy.”
Larry, who attended Walla Walla High School back in the day, was a firefighter-EMT and a carpenter of custom homes before retirement.
Thanks, Larry, for the enlightenment.