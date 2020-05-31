two exhibits will be extended at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture in Spokane, according to a release.
Pompeii: The Immortal City and Mt. St. Helens: Critical Memory 40 Years Later may be viewed through Sept. 6.
“We have reached an agreement to hold the Pompeii exhibition past its original May closing date and have it available for visitors to experience through Labor Day. The museum is ready with our re-opening plan to address the safety and health of all patrons once we are given the go-ahead to open during Spokane’s Phase 3 in mid- to late June,” said Wes Jessup, the museum's executive director.
Several free digital programs are currently available on-demand for the Pompeii and Mount St. Helens exhibitions. Learn more at northwestmuseum.org.
Pompeii: The Immortal City plunges visitors into the heart of the drama and the ruins of the ancient city. Within 24 hours, Pompeii and neighboring Herculaneum were buried by a catastrophic volcanic eruption in 79 AD. Spectacular immersive moments allow visitors to experience the destruction of the city and identify with the inhabitants of that time, immobilized by the volcano’s ashes. Through artifacts, artworks, interactive and multimedia experiences, this exhibition will take participants on a journey through time and space to the first-century Roman town. TEMPORA developed the exhibit in collaboration with Civita, Filmmaster and distributed by EDG.
