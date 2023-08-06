Ninety-nine percent of the time I didn’t play hooky from school. However, I bypassed parental approval the time a classmate and I took a day off ala Ferris Bueller in the movie classic “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”
Throughout junior high, classmate Barbara and I received orthodontic treatment from Dr. Leslie Erickson in the University District near the University of Washington campus.
All but one of the excuses our moms wrote for us were legitimate for our appointments when we rode the city bus from Eckstein Junior High to the orthodontist for appointments, about 2.3 miles distant, maybe a 20-minute commute.
But by planning ahead we slipped motherly detection and used our excuses to take most of one spring day off. We covered up our bikinis with little flowered, one-piece, sleeveless rompers we made in sewing class, jumped on the bus about 10 a.m., headed downtown, our carry bags laden with towels and supplies, and rode the Washington state ferry across Puget Sound to Winslow.
Once on the beach near the ferry dock we listened to the radio, ate snacks, yakked and got burned to a crisp.
I explained my sunburn later that day by saying we laid out in Barb’s backyard after school.
No paging for you
Getting permission from mother Libby to do much of anything was like wrestling lunch from an alligator.
For instance, she crushed my hopes in 1971, when she refused to let me serve as a page in the Washington State Legislature while Dad, Donn Charnley (D-44th District), was a state representative from north King County in Seattle.
I discovered decades later Libby was concerned for my safety, stating there were men who preyed on girls my age in places like the Legislature. I was still offended at not being allowed to participate in that well-chaperoned program.
Pages are heavily supervised throughout their two-week volunteer tenure on the Capitol campus.
Yet the following experience might support her concern: I visited the Legislature in session as a 16-year-old high school junior. I had on a mini dress with opaque tights and sat with legs crossed in the gallery overlooking the representatives who were ostensibly conducting business on the floor.
All of a sudden a page tapped me on the shoulder and handed me a rolled-up parchment scroll tied with a ribbon. It was an obvious copy of what the culprit representatives had dispatched before.
Centered at the top was a hand-drawn image of a pair of crossed women’s legs in stockings and heels. Underneath that it read, “Congratulations, you’ve won Best Legs of the Day.” About six Republican representatives in leadership roles had signed it on the lines below. They were watching intently as I received it.
Appalled, I let out a squeal. I was disappointed those elected officials were wasting taxpayer dollars on such an inappropriate, sexist gesture.
I rolled it up and bade the page take it down to Dad’s desk on the other side of the aisle. With great satisfaction, I watched as he rose and crossed the aisle to give them a piece of his mind.
I made up for that missed paging opportunity instead by working two legislative sessions as a paid House bill clerk in 1977 and 1979, the latter when there was an even 49-split between the Democrat and Republican representatives in the House.
You could cut the tension between the parties with a knife during the 1979 session. Two speakers of the House, Republican Duane Berentson and Democrat John Bagnariol, two sergeants-at-arms, two chief clerks, two of every person in leadership and managerial posts for the Dems and Republicans to equalize power sharing, including in the bill room.
Most of the people working during the session had some sort of connection to their patron. Dad was mine. Fellow employees joked about the nepotism, “a game the whole family can play.” But we worked hard.
The SS Princess Marguerite conveyed 15-year-olds Annie and three friends to Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, from Seattle in 1969, launching our nine-day bike trip.
Nine-day bicycle heaven
I got past Libby’s radar when at 15, after years of amassing outdoor camping skills at Henderson Camps for Girls and Boys/Camp Nor’wester, on Lopez Island, three girlfriends and I planned a bike trip through the San Juan Islands in August 1969 without adult supervision.
I knew Libby, with whom I lived during the school year, would not approve, but my dad said yes. He and the other parents had confidence in us, knowing we could fend for ourselves. And it was safe in 1969 to allow four unescorted teen girls to take such a trip.
So, during three spring weekend slumber parties, I, Siri Carlson, Mary Jane “MJ” Helsell and Liddy Marshall planned for a nine-day excursion.
We fleshed out details to the nth degree: specific menus for three meals every day with correlating grocery lists, necessary camping gear and clothes, cycling routes and places to stay, ferry schedules, expenses/budgets for food, ferry transport and times to check in with a parent en route by calling home from phone booths (pre mobile phones).
Bicycle panniers loaded to the gunnels, we shipped out of Seattle in August on the SS Princess Marguerite and sailed north on Puget Sound to Victoria on the southern tip of Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada.
Fresh off the boat, we lined our bikes up outside a restaurant near the harbor and trooped in for lunch.
Coincidentally, Liddy and MJ wore heavy metal and leather braces from chin to hips to treat their scoliosis/curvature of the spine. We stowed our mirth when an uninitiated customer asked if the braces they shed temporarily and left outside on their bike saddles were used to help with cycling.
Our first overnight was in a tall, dark, slightly spooky Victorian-era home owned by an elderly friend of MJ’s family. It was lovely. Our host fed us homemade multi-grain bread, which I suspect precipitated the following episode.
With confusing directions to connect to the road en route to Nanaimo and the international ferry into the San Juan Islands, we got lost in a huge, labyrinthian, suburban housing development where houses and streets looked the same, block after curvy, winding block.
Hit with urgent diarrhea somewhere in that maze I begged the girls to stop at a house, any house.
Siri and I went to the door of a random home with a picket fence. It was maybe 7 a.m. and the wife greeted us in her bathrobe. We apologized and told her my dilemma. Graciously she urged us in (“Oh, you poor girls!”). Her husband set us on the right course from there.
But just as we reached our intended route, the pressing urge came again. Thank heaven it was beside a gas station, where in I dashed for relief.
We ascended a humongous hill on that journey. It was about 17 miles to the ferry dock and as we pedaled we remarked that our leg muscles were popping out before our eyes.
My green 10-speed birthday gift bicycle sure made a difference on hills. Siri, Liddy and MJ had 3-speed bikes — there was some discussion about the disparity and how much harder the pedaling was for them.
At the top of a particularly long hill, we came upon a little stand and bought fresh fruit to augment the bread and cheese lunch we later enjoyed while waiting in a shady spot for the international ferry to arrive.
Our itinerary involved stays at campgrounds or property owned by our families or friends.
That included Liddy’s family place on Friday Island in San Juan Island’s Friday Harbor; the beach at MJ’s grandparents on San Juan Island where we were shushed for being too boisterous after lights out; on Orcas at the Helsell farm, Turtle Head and their cabin with a woodburning cookstove; Moran State Park on Orcas; and Otter Cove, the Charnley place on the southeast side of Lopez Island.
A little boat ferried us to and from our overnight on Friday Island. We stayed in the Helsell log cabin and learned to make pancakes on the cookstove, then hefted our sleeping bags and climbed up Turtle Head for one of the most glorious, breathtaking views of a multi-colored sunset and starlit night. We left our names in a jar stashed in a rock cairn at the peak.
From that elevation of 1,005 feet, boats looked like toys. Our 360-degree view afforded the Olympic and Cascade mountain ranges, Mounts Baker and Rainier, points up and down Puget Sound and the unruly Straits of Juan De Fuca.
As I write now, it’s still one of the most memorable visual experiences I’ve had.
We cycled past several dead deer on the road en route to Moran State Park where we pitched our two tents, gathered firewood and set up before going swimming in nearby Cascade Lake.
A mother camped beside us directed her son to gather firewood for “these poor girls,” but secretly indignant, we graciously declined the offer, wanting to do everything ourselves. We did accept homemade bread several times en route from people who couldn’t believe we were doing the trip without adults.
We trekked the 4 miles up the 2,400-foot Mount Constitution on Orcas, the highest point in the islands, and took in the breathtaking vista in all directions.
We also rode our bikes downhill to tour Seattle shipbuilder and Mayor Robert Moran’s former mansion built in 1906-09, now the grand waterfront Rosario Resort hotel.
During one of our planning slumber parties, Liddy’s mom warned us about not breaking up our group during the trip. She regretted when that happened to her and college girlfriends cycling through Europe.
That warning rang in our ears when we arrived hot, tired, hungry and crabby at Moran State Park. But we talked it over and kept ourselves from splitting up.
A ferry ride took us to hilly Lopez and we rode the 14 miles to the Charnley property for our few remaining days. We sallied forth to grocery stores in Lopez Village or Richardson, but otherwise enjoyed kicking back. Our last leg on Lopez was into Camp Nor’wester on Sperry Peninsula where we reconnected with our families.
With MJ, Liddy and Siri living east of Lake Washington in the Bellevue area and me on the west side in north Seattle, and all of us going to different schools, we didn’t reconnect until recently.
I mistakenly told a younger brother about the bike trip and he blabbed to Libby, who subsequently wouldn’t allow me to travel as a YMCA counselor on a youth trip to Disneyland in California that summer.
I was quite peeved but wouldn’t in a million years have traded the San Juan trip with my friends.
