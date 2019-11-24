Mother-daughter place at state in sewing competition

Wallans Marissa McBride and mom Pamela McBride came home winners in the Washington state Make It With Wool competition. The event was in Vancouver on Nov. 9.
Marissa, 16, won the junior title and received a trip to national competition in January in Scottsdale, Ariz. This contest is sponsored by the American Sheep Industry and the American Sheep Industry Women.
Marissa constructed and modeled a matching brown tartan Pendleton wool cape and A-line skirt, according to a release from Ericka Suhrbier, co-director of Washington State Make It With Wool.
The two-piece ensemble Pamela constructed and modeled consisted of a Donna Karan Italian wool challis blouse and wool tweed skirt. It garnered third place in the adult division. She won 3½ yards of Pendleton wool.
The competition was held in conjunction with the annual Washington State Sheep Producers Association convention.
Sewers of all ages are eligible for the Make It With Wool contest.
Fashionable wool garments can be sewn, knitted, crocheted or felted. Compete at district, state and national levels. District contests are held annually throughout the state during October.
For more information on the contest and how to enter, see makeitwithwoolwa.com.
2019 Turkey Trot Thursday
The Salvation Army Walla Walla is hosting its annual 5K Turkey Trot and 1-mile walk from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday.
The event will be in the Mill Creek Recreation Area at Rooks Park and Bennington Lake.
The cost is $15 or free for those younger than 12.
The family-friendly fundraiser benefits families in the community.
Help the local Salvation Army provide financial assistance to more families by joining in the fun on Thanksgiving Day.
For tickets and to register, see ubne.ws/2pAbwcb.
Farm to School rakes in numbers
Put these statistics on for size: Three Walla Walla Valley Farm to School garden education managers, or GEMs, and two Whitman interns worked this fall with 54 volunteers who donated more than 100 hours to maintain school gardens and help students and teachers utilize their school gardens through classes and recess garden clubs.
More than 1,100 students at four elementary schools experienced the bounty of their school gardens through 74 class lessons and 10 recess garden clubs.
Edison Elementary fifth-graders tried a new garden lesson — planting a variety of wheat and barley — while Edison and Green Park second graders planted fava beans to feed the soil and help reduce erosion.
“Tried and true salsa, popcorn, seed saving and soil building lessons continued with tomatoes donated by Frog Hollow Farm for the salsa,” said Beth Thiel in a release. “Thanks to young adults completing community service, the gardens have received extra attention overseen by WWVF2S. We’ve appreciated their hard work and positive attitude.”
WWVF2S this winter will ask school communities to engage in planning for ongoing use and sustainability of the school gardens and to help recruit GEMs for spring season.
In coordination with the Walla Walla Public School Family and Community Engagement office and coordination by Whitman Fellow Cleo Corliss-Gremillion, WWVF2S will host evening Food Focus events at multiple elementary schools starting with Sharpstein on Dec. 10.
The fifth annual Maple Counter Café Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser that supports the program will be at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 28.
The program is also working with Whitman College’s Science Outreach office to create a three-day teacher professional development in June about the benefits and methods of using dynamic natural spaces to enhance learning.
WWVF2S is under the auspices of The Sustainable Living Center.