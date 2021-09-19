The dust on the 2021 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days has barely settled and plans are underway for 2022.
Fair General Manager Greg Lybeck said fair management and staff have set aside Aug. 31-Sept. 4 for the 156th annual fair. It was not held in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 81,000 people attended this year's event at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds to see classic rock band Chicago, the PRCA Rodeo and the sold out Demolition Derby.
Some fairgoers had their tickets to Chicago for 18 months, the 2020 concert having been canceled.
“We’re extremely happy with this year’s fair,” Lybeck said in a news release. “We did everything we could to make this a safe, healthy and happy experience for everyone.”
The fair opened Sept. 1 with no admission fee until 3 p.m., sponsored by Pepsi.
“People appreciate being able to come and see the horses, sheep or their favorite animal, to eat their favorite fair food, all while getting in for free,” Lybeck said.
Sponsors and volunteers provided support to make the event a success, said Walla Walla Fair Board President Kevin Smith.
More than 28 booths provided food and Davis Shows Carnival offered midway rides and games.
The PRCA Rodeo drew crowds from Sept. 3-5. Many competitors will advance to compete at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
Other attractions that drew interest included up-and-comer singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson, the Dock Dogs canine water competition and the motorcycle and car show.
