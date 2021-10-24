Roughly 50 people participated in the Walla Walla Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Oct. 16, said Carrie McBride with Alzheimer's Washington.
Alzheimer’s Association Washington State Chapter hosted the event and has raised more than $16,000 to fund Alzheimer’s and dementia research and local support services for people living with the disease and their families.
In honor of her mother, Wendy Breeding of Milton-Freewater led the way as this year’s top fundraiser, bringing in close to $1,200, McBride said.
The Washington Odd Fellows Home had the top fundraising team, bringing in more than $2,000 to support the cause.
Donations for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be accepted through Dec. 31. To make a gift or for more information, visit alz.org/walk or call 1-800-272-3900.
There are 120,000 people in Washington state living with Alzheimer’s and another 295,000 unpaid family caregivers providing support to a loved one with dementia.
"Prior to the pandemic, it was the sixth leading cause of death nationally and kills more people each year than breast and prostate cancer combined," McBride said.
Among the nonprofit Alzheimer’s Association's varied support services, are a 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900, support groups and educational programs for people living with the disease and their caregivers, she said.
The organization has invested more than $250 million toward finding an effective means of prevention, treatment and ultimately a cure for Alzheimer's.
