Umapine’s Taylor Ann Skramstad is headed to Miss Rodeo America 2020 competition Dec. 1-8 in Las Vegas.
The current Miss Rodeo Oregon will host a good-luck send off party and fundraiser to help cover contestant costs. For the dinner, the original Pastime Cafe spaghetti recipe will be made by Taylor’s uncle Robert Fazzari.
Drop-in hours are 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Junior Show Grounds, 84575 Highway 11, behind Bordertown Feed & Supply, Milton-Freewater, with a $10 suggested donation, which includes sides and light beverages.
At 7 p.m. there will be drawings and Taylor will model some of the fashions she plans to wear at the Miss Rodeo America pageant.
The winner of the scholarship-based Miss Rodeo America pageant will become the official spokeswoman for Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association in 2020.
Taylor said there are several judged aspects, including public speaking, interview, knowledge and horsemanship. Contestants must be comfortable horsewomen as they ride horses provided to them, rather than bring their own.
As Miss Rodeo Oregon, Taylor traveled to rodeos this summer as official Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association spokeswoman for the state of Oregon.
She said she’s the first Miss Rodeo Oregon in 15 years to hail from Eastern Oregon and the first one from Milton-Freewater/Umapine.
Taylor’s parents are Scott and Kelly Skramstad of Umapine.
A senior at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, Taylor is majoring in agricultural science through the Oregon State University Outreach Program and minoring in political science. She’s also applying to Concordia University School of Law in Boise.