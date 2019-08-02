Milton Freewater Rotarians will hand out treats from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday in Yantis Park, 200 Dehaven St., during the city of Milton-Freewater’s third annual free National Night Out celebration.
Kids will be able to mingle with superheroes Iron Man, Spider-Man and Wonder Woman and Disney royalty princesses, Tinkerbell and Moana.
Kids can tour a police car, and fire, garbage and bucket trucks. Free food is also on tap.
The community-building campaign promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
Public safety agencies nationwide build relationships through this event, always on the first Tuesday in August.
National Night Out activities in Walla Walla will be from 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Pioneer Park.
It starts with an emergency services parade into Pioneer Park from Alder Street.
The parade will wend from Sturm Avenue onto Pleasant Street, make its way to Fern Avenue, Whitman Street, Division Street and then Alder Street and enter the park at Sasayama Drive.
Planned for the evening: free hot dogs; Pepsi, Dilly Bars, a raffle for backpacks with school supplies and more than 30 vendors and organizations will offer free games and prizes!