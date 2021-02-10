Sydney Dibble of Milton-Freewater earned high academic excellence honors for fall semester 2020 from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah.
Sydney is one of about 1,400 students, or 8%, who garnered the distinction for maintaining a 4.0 grade-point average during COVID-19 quarantine protocols.
“Despite the pandemic, these students persisted through the challenges and achieved academic success,” said President Brad Mortensen in a release.
“That persistence and resilience are what Weber State students demonstrate consistently, and I am honored to serve with all of the great faculty and staff who are so dedicated to student success.”
More than 4,500 students, 27%, earned academic excellence in the fall, signifying they maintained a GPA of at least 3.5.
The achievement of earning Academic Excellence is difficult under normal circumstances, but was made especially challenging with the added pressure of handling the mental and emotional impact of a global pandemic, political unrest and an unusual learning environment, according to the release.
Less face-to-face instruction and interaction, as well as limited engagement with peers, meant that students had to flex their grit and determination to maintain their high academic standards.
During fall semester, 30% of Weber State classes had some on-campus component — 11% of those completely face to face — another 59% were online, and 11% offered individualized instruction, including clinical lab supervision. The remainder of courses were taught using virtual and online methods.