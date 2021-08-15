Sydney Dibble earned high academic excellence honors for the spring 2021 semester at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, according to a release.
The Milton-Freewater student is studying health sciences in the Dumke College of Health Professions. She earned the academic honors designation in fall 2020, too.
Dibble is among approximately 1,300 students who earned the highest distinction for maintaining a 4.0 grade-point average, representing 8% of the student body.
More than 4,300 students, representing 28% of Weber State undergraduates, received academic distinction for maintaining a GPA of at least 3.5.
"Through all the challenges of the past year, these Weber State students persisted and achieved academic success," said President Brad Mortensen.
"They demonstrated grit and determination to reach their academic goals," he said.
The achievement of earning academic excellence is difficult under normal circumstances but was made especially challenging with the added pressure of handling the mental and emotional impact of a global pandemic, political unrest and an unusual learning environment.