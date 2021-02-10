The Milton-Freewater Senior Center, 311 N. Main St., recently received two grants for $5,000 each, said center secretary Judi Hammer.
The award from the Blue Mountain Community Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund is to provide general organizational support during the coronavirus pandemic.
Grant funding from the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners and Economic Development office is from its COVID-19 Assistance Grant program to help provide support in 2021.
“Very much appreciated, these grants will be used to pay utilities, maintenance and repairs during the pandemic,” Judi said.
Until further notice, the senior center building is closed. Take out lunches are available from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays.