Milton-Freewater Rotary President Molly Tucker-Hasenbank welcomed a full screen of Rotarians to the 2021 virtual annual meeting on Jan. 19 where new officers were announced, reported club secretary Cindy Timmons.
Following Oregon’s Covid-19 restrictions, the club meets virtually at noon each Tuesday. To join a meeting, see mfrotary.org and on Facebook, ubne.ws/3sJa6b3.
Cindy will serve with a slate of elected officers from July 1-June 30, 2022, including Aaron Dugg, president-elect; Molly Tucker Hasenbank, past president; Linda Hall, secretary; and Jason Zerba, treasurer. New board members are Luis Alvarez, Mike Swinnerton, Dan Lonai, Jim Stanton and Heather Oleson.
Dr. Grady Shaver, joining Broadway Family Dental, was introduced to local business leaders as the community’s newest Rotarian.
Overcoming the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, Milton-Freewater residents in 2020 watched the Rotary sponsored construction and completion of a splash pad at Freewater Park, 722 W. Main St. The estimated cost of the entire project was $125,000.
The water feature, Molly’s presidential project, will be formally unveiled this summer. Once completed, a memorial plaque, benches and landscaping will enhance the project.
It was supported by the Wildhorse, Ford Family and Milton Freewater Area foundations, and Eurus supplied grant funds. Private donations came from the city of Milton-Freewater and local businesses donated labor, expertise and materials, Cindy said.
“We are extremely proud of the club and Molly Tucker-Hasenbank for pulling this off during a pandemic,” Cindy said.
Cindy’s presidential project focus will be a one-room schoolhouse exhibit. She said a historic one-room building spotlighting early education will be relocated to Frazier Farmstead Museum.
Finally, the club’s popular in-person Base of the Blues Bash fundraiser has been scheduled for Oct. 23. Cindy said the Milton-Freewater Community Building is reserved for the event.