Foremost on the mind of local home care provider Etelvina Torres is Margaret Wheeler of Milton-Freewater who is "excited about her birthday. She's 102 today," Torres said on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Among the 30 or so birthday guests at Wheeler's home were her nephew Scott Mattson of Texas and grandniece Bonnie Mattson of Seattle.
Wheeler was feted with a large layer cake and equally big sheet cake bearing birthday wishes, one from Milton-Freewater Safeway and the other from a close friend. Guests had a choice of vanilla cake with fresh strawberries or vanilla cake with pink frosting.
Torres gifted Wheeler a customized burgundy shirt that stated, "This is what an awesome 102 year old looks like."
Torres said Wheeler is quite independent. "She does everything herself. I just give a little help with dinner or cleaning her house."
Wheeler lives next door to the Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department and EMS. The department's personnel in 2020 assembled with Wheeler on the lawn for her 101st birthday. One big sign in the yard wished her a happy birthday, the other invited passersby to honk as they motored past.
The department's Facebook post noted, "Such an amazing lady, hope we made this birthday a good one for you Margaret!"
Margaret was born May 27, 1919, in Augusta, Montana. She moved to Milton-Freewater at age 13.
After high school, she moved to Portland to work at St. Vincent Hospital. She is an experienced nurse who's kept up with her medical terminology. She worked 11 years in a clinic and then at St. Vincent Hospital and General Hospital in Corvallis.
She uses a magnifying glass to read the daily newspaper, and "Margaret loves food and always has dessert at dinner time. Margaret is very caring and always a great listener. She talks about trips she took around the world, and remembers all the details," Torres said.
Margaret and Oscar Charles Wheeler wed in 1941. He died in 1980. Son Lauron Wheeler died at age 14. Daughter Virginia Thompson lives in Indiana. There are three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.