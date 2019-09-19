Milton-Freewater Elks Lodge 2146, 611 N. Main St., is hosting an annual dinner fundraiser to benefit area charities.
The group will serve all-you-can eat fresh or fried oysters or one prime rib for $25 from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 5. Purchase tickets at the lodge, from any lodge officer or at the door.
The funds will go to area veterans, Meadowood Springs Speech and Hearing Camp on Tollgate and the Elks Children’s Eye Clinic at Oregon Health and Sciences University in Portland. In 2018 the lodge also filled emergency backpacks and diaper bags for foster kids.
The lodge is 354 members strong. Meetings are the first four Tuesdays of the month. Current officers are Exalted Ruler Susie Hardy; Leading Knight Fred Brown; Loyal Knight Carrie Brown; Lecturing Knight John Cook.
Membership is open to American citizens who believe in God. Applications for membership are available at the Lodge. Call 541-938-3633 for more details.