Kamdean Saager brought home the bronze medal for kumite (sparring) in the advanced 10-year-old division at the World Union of Karate-do Federations international tournament July 4-8 at Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The five-time AAU national tournament winner has trained with shihan/master instructor David Lybbert at The Karate Center in Walla Walla since he was 4 1/2, “and loves it,” said his mom, Michelle Saager.
She said sparring consists of timed matches with points accumulated throughout. The techniques are based on speed, precision and control.
Areas of the body are off limits and will be fouled if touched. The first one to score 3 full points wins the match, which ranges from 1 minute 30 seconds to 2 minutes, Michelle Saager said.
“You may also get fouled if you do not engage or put yourself at danger. Rounds in kumite depend on how many are competing,” she said.
Kamdean competed against 26 others in his age group from countries such as Poland and Romania, his mother said.
The event drew more than 700 U.S. entrants and more than 2,600 altogether.
Kamdean is a brown belt with two more tests until he attains the black belt, but has been competing at a black belt level for two years.
He trains 1-2 hours per day, five days per week, said his mom, who also serves as his coach.
“We train in open hand kata and kumite (sparring) and weapons. Daily training is important. But it’s a way of life and teaches discipline and dedication,” she said.
They live in Milton-Freewater with Kamdean’s dad, Rick Saager and they travel as a family to all his competitions.
Kamdean will enter fifth grade this fall and is an honor roll student through Oregon Charter Academy online.
