Masonic Lodge honors area law enforcement officers of year

Blue Mountain Lodge 13 Free & Accepted Masons of Washington honored four area law enforcement officers for outstanding service in 2019 during a recent ceremony at the Walla Walla Masonic Center, 607 E. Main St.
Award recipients are Walla Walla Police Det. Nick Loudermilk; Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Sgt. Robin Frisvold; College Place Police Officer Tanner Cole; and Washington State Patrol Trooper Jarret Krueger.
The WWPD cited Nick to be recognized for his continued hard work and dedication throughout the year.
Currently serving in the Street Crimes Unit, Nick works on specialized cases involving career criminals and repeat offenders, gangs and the illegal distribution of narcotics, said Capt. Chris Buttice. A six-year WWPD veteran, Nick is also a SWAT team member and local president of Blue Mountain Chapter 9 Fraternal Order of Police Lodge.
WWCSO presented the Sgt. Tom Bowman Award to Robin, a 36-year member of the WWCSO.
“It’s characteristic for Sgt. Frisvold to take a few extra moments to interact with all involved in an incident. He has built an unmatched rapport with the citizens of Walla Walla County, which has paid off countless times in calming stressful situations. He has been an instrumental part of the successes of the Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office since beginning his career here,” said Sheriff Mark Crider.
College Place Chief of Police Troy Tomaras said his department selected Tanner, “who is part of a team that inculcates courage, commitment, community and character in their daily operations through open and honest cooperation, service, respect and diversity.”
Tanner demonstrated those values so well on two particular incidents in 2019 and his heroic actions saved the lives of two community members.
On Oct. 21, Tanner responded to a suicidal suspect who had cut their wrists. Tanner was the first to arrive on scene and quickly applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding and save the individual’s life. Then on Dec. 29 at 5:14 a.m., Tanner was dispatched to a woman lying on the sidewalk, not breathing and with no pulse. Tanner began and continued CPR until College Place Fire Department medics arrived on scene.
The Washington State Patrol presented honors to Jarret for making the community a safer place, according to his supervisor.
“Trooper Krueger possesses an extremely strong work ethic and has a passion for making our community a safer place. He stopped 1,731 vehicles in 2019. He arrested 27 DUI violators, contacted 887 speeders, 126 seat belt violators, 38 distracted drivers and 126 aggressive drivers,” said Sgt. Justin Destito.
“In addition to protecting our roadways, Trooper Krueger is an exemplary investigator and looks beyond the traffic stop, interdicting various criminal activities to make the communities we work in a safer place. He made 12 drug arrests, 22 warrant arrests, had a total of 130 criminal arrests and assisted his fellow troopers in apprehending a murder suspect wanted by the FBI.”
Jarret also enjoys participating in community events including the annual Shop with a Cop event, National Night Out, the Every 15 Minutes program, Coffee with a Cop, Dayton and Waitsburg Christmas parades and the Walla Walla County Fair.
“Our law enforcement agencies represent the kinds of values-based organizations that Masonic Lodges embrace and support,” said Doug Warnock, event organizer.
“We’re privileged to help recognize these role model officers who dedicate themselves to protecting every one of us every day and night.”
The Free & Accepted Masons of Washington support numerous activities in the community including leadership programs, scholarships, speech and language clinics, military and veterans’ causes, and the law enforcement community. The organization has spent more than 300 years serving communities around the world.
For more information, visit freemason-wa.org/.
Sister city travel canceled
Walla Walla-Tamba-Sasayama Sister City Affiliation Chairman Dustin Palmer sent out an alert that regretfully the exchanges set for this spring between the two sister cities will not take place.
The Education Department in Japan’s Hyogo Prefecture canceled all international travel for the time being because of concerns with the coronavirus COVID-19.
Thus, Tamba-Sasayama will not send students to Walla Walla this month and the spring exchange for the Sister City program has also been canceled.
Dustin commended families willing to host sister city visitors this spring and volunteers who’ve worked hard to set up the March exchange.
“We couldn’t continue our mission of goodwill, peace and understanding without you. We hope you will be willing to host next spring when we will resume our exchange,” he said in the email.
Questions or concerns may be sent to wwsistercity@gmail.com.
Meanwhile the local group is recruiting for the October student exchange to Tamba-Sasayama, Dustin said.