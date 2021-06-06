Members of the Blue Mountain Lodge 13 Free and Accepted Masons honored law enforcement personnel from four local agencies for outstanding service in 2020 at a special ceremony on Wednesday, May 19, at the Masonic Center, 607 E Main St.
Each of the agencies nominated an officer or other employee for recognition, reported Doug Warnock, past lodge master.
College Place Police Officer Salvador Diaz, Walla Walla Police Officer Nikki Williams, Washington State Patrol Trooper Tanner Dennison and Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Deputy Jared Brown were recognized. In addition, Lloyd Redberg of the Sheriff’s Office received a new award.
“Officer Diaz embodies the values and goals of CPPD every day while serving the community," cited Chief Troy Tomaras. Diaz responded to 990 incidents in 2020, made 53 arrests and conducted 180 traffic stops.
"Although his activity demonstrates his contributions toward his police work, what you don’t see in data is his other attributes and contributions,” Tomaras said.
Diaz served as a Navy reservist in addition to law enforcement responsibilities in 2020. Being bilingual, he has built relationships while increasing trust with members of the Latino community.
He has volunteered with the Traffic Safety Bicycle Rodeo through Valle Lindo, where he immediately connects with kids as a positive role model.
He produced a traffic safety message in Spanish during the holiday season to increase awareness and reduce impaired driving incidents.
And finally, he participated in the very successful “A message from Walla Walla Valley Law Enforcement” video that highlights building trust and inclusion within the community.
A 2020 Officer of the Year award went to property and evidence Officer Williams, who took over management of the system in 2020 and was tasked with several goals within the year.
She assisted in conducting a complete re-organization of the property and evidence room to improve efficiency and organization. She conducted a large-scale purge of items that had been accumulating for years. Finally, she conducted a complete audit of the entire system with 100% accountability.
Williams accomplished these goals while continuing to process property intakes, submissions to crime labs, working with officers and detectives and assisting the records division with requirements as needed.
"She has been an invaluable member of the WWPD team and continues to make it a better organization each day," according to a citation.
"Although property and evidence may not seem like the most glamorous part of police work, it is a vital function of meeting the mission. Officer Williams has shown through her work this past year that she truly exhibits the core values of service, pride and integrity in her actions."
Dennison, who graduated from academy in 2019, was assigned to the local State Patrol detachment.
“Within a short amount of time, I was able to observe his strong work ethic," State Patrol Sgt. Justin Destito said. “In addition to being a hard worker, he gained the respect of his coworkers for always being someone that they could count on. It is very evident that he cares about people and has a servant’s heart.”
Throughout 2020, Dennison was in contact with many children in the community, and the sergeant received a number of messages about Dennison and the positive interactions he had with members of the public.
Destito said one was a phone call from a parent who lives in Clarkston. This father wanted to commend Dennison, who stopped in their neighborhood when he saw children riding their bicycles.
Dennison approached the kids to talk about safety, especially how glad he was to see they were wearing their bicycle helmets. The father wanted a supervisor to know how appreciative he was that Dennison took time to spend visiting with his children.
“I received a letter at our office about Tanner going above and beyond during a large dust storm on SR 124 last September," Destito said.
"During the event, approximately 60 vehicles were trapped within a dust storm spanning several miles. Visibility was terrible. Tanner put on his gas mask and began walking through the storm, contacting each vehicle to assure occupants that they were safe, to stay in their vehicles and that he would be working to free them from the storm."
WSP Chief John Batise gave Dennison special commendation for his actions, Destito said.
“Tanner is very engaged with the communities we serve and (that) is the reason why he was selected as the WSP’s Outstanding Service Award recipient,” Destito said.
The 2020 Sgt. Tom Bowman Award went to Brown. Sheriff Mark Crider said, “Having attended numerous shift briefings I know that he was rarely absent from his assigned shifts and his name is always at the top of the list for overtime opportunities and filling a need on another shift. His dedication to our profession and his fellow deputies is duly noted."
“Even though Deputy Brown does not have a position of formal leadership in the agency, he is an informal leader not only on his own squad, but in the agency as well. He works hard and makes sure he completes the tasks asked of him. If someone needs help, he will always lend a hand.
“Deputy Brown also has a great sense of humor. He always has a joke, story, or funny saying to keep things light at work. Having someone like him on your squad makes coming to work every day more enjoyable.
"Brown exemplifies professionalism, enthusiasm and dedication while upholding the highest standards of devoted public service and support of the vision, mission and core values of the Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office,” Crider said.
Support Services Clerk ll Redberg received the first Administration Employee of the Year award for the Sheriff’s Office.
Redberg handles firearms transfers, CPL applications, and other matters in the office and has proven to be very efficient and a delight to have in the office,” Undersheriff Joe Klundt said.