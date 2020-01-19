Mac-Hi Key Club plans Walk for Warmth benefit Saturday

Members of the McLoughlin High School Key Club are ramping up for their second annual Walk for Warmth from 9-11 a.m. Saturday on Shockman Field, 210 Catherine Ave., Milton-Freewater.
“The purpose of doing it in the middle of the cold month of January is to remind those walking that without heat, winters can be pretty miserable — so creating empathy,” said Key adviser and social studies teacher Jennifer Hammer.
With temperatures in the 20s in 2019, the group’s walk raised more than $3,500. Combined with city matching funds they gave $6,148 to the program, she said.
Key Clubbers are looking for walk sponsorships, which can be per lap or a flat donation. Community members are encouraged to join them and can get sponsors, too. The club is asking a $5 donation to walk the track with them.
Proceeds from the walk-a-thon help Milton-Freewater residents with their heating/utility bills, Jennifer said. The city of Milton-Freewater matches funds Key Club raises.
“The fund is currently being run by The Salvation Army in Walla Walla with a special fund specifically for Milton-Freewater. To apply for assistance, call the Finance Department at Milton-Freewater City Hall, 938-5531.
For more information, contact Jennifer at Jennifer.hammer@miltfree.k12.or.us.
Rotary hears census presentation
Juan Sanchez, Blue Mountain Action Council census coordinator, recently explained to Sunrise Rotary members the need for and process of carrying out the 2020 census.
BMAC received a $200,000 federal grant to help collect census data in Walla Walla, Columbia and Garfield counties. For the first time, the census will not be conducted by house-to-house census takers.
Each home will receive an invitation to respond to a short questionnaire — online, by phone or by mail. Questionnaires will be sent in mid-March. People will be able to fill out the census form in the privacy or their own home. The forms must be returned by April 3.
The 2020 Census marks the 24th time the country has counted its population since 1790, he said.
The census is mandated by the Constitution every 10 years. It is conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, a nonpartisan government agency. The Census counts the population in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories, Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The census provides critical data that lawmakers, business owners, teachers and many others use to provide daily services, products and support for citizens and communities. Billions of dollars in federal funding annually go to hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads and other resources based on census data. Failure of a household to reply will result in about $1,900 less for use in the community.
The results of the census also determine the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives, and they are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.
Data to be collected during the census:
How many people are living or staying at your home on April 1, 2020. This will help count the entire U.S. population and ensure that people are counted according to where they live on Census Day.
Whether the home is owned or rented. This will help produce statistics about home ownership and renting. The rates of home ownership serve as one indicator of the nation’s economy. They also help in administering housing programs and informing planning decisions.
The sex of each person in your home. This allows creating statistics about males and females, which can be used in planning and funding government programs. This data can also be used to enforce laws, regulations and policies against discrimination.
The age of each person in your home. The U.S. Census Bureau creates statistics to better understand the size and characteristics of different age groups. Agencies use this data to plan and fund government programs that support specific age groups, including children and older adults.
The race of each person in your home. This allows creation of statistics about race and to provide other statistics by racial groups. This data helps federal agencies monitor compliance with anti-discrimination provisions, such as those in the Voting Rights Act and the Civil Rights Act.
Whether a person in your home is of Hispanic, Latino or Spanish origin. These responses help create statistics about this ethnic group. This is needed by federal agencies to monitor compliance with anti-discrimination provisions, such as those in the Voting Rights Act and the Civil Rights Act.
About the relationship of each person in your home. This allows the Census Bureau to create estimates about families, households and other groups. Relationship data is used in planning and funding government programs that support families, including people raising children alone.
During the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau will never ask for:
Your Social Security number.
Money or donations.
Anything on behalf of a political party.
Your bank or credit card account numbers.
If someone claiming to be from the Census Bureau contacts you via email or phone and asks you for one of these things, it’s a scam, and you should not cooperate. For more information, visit Avoiding Fraud and Scams, such as at ubne.ws/30p3JvL. Census takers visiting homes will be clearly identifiable.
Households that do not respond by April 3 will receive reminders and may be contacted by a census representative to help them fill out the form. If you know someone who is reluctant for whatever reason to fill out the form, consider helping them so their information can be mailed in or submitted on the internet.
For more information, contact Juan at 509-529-4980, Ext. 108, or juans@bmacww.org. The census is further explained at bmccc2020.org.
Sunrise Rotary meets Wednesdays at 6:45 a.m. for breakfast and community interest programs at St. Francis Community Center, 722 W. Alder St. For more information, contact President Kerry McEwen at kerrymcewen59@gmail.com or visit wallawallasunriserota ry.org/.
Student named to dean’s list
Garrett Salisbury of Walla Walla has been named to the Eastern New Mexico University dean’s list for fall 2019 semester.
To be eligible for the honor, students must complete a minimum of 15 credit hours with a grade-point average of 3.25 or greater.
ENMU in Portales offers associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree options. Courses are offered on campus and online.