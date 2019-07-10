car wash.jpg

McLoughlin High School Key Club members will hold a car wash on Saturday to benefit a classmate.

The event will be from noon-4 p.m. at First Community Credit Union, 151 S. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater,

A post on Facebook notes, “We are working to raise money for a Mac-Hi student’s medical expenses due to cancer. Please come and support Key Club and help us raise money for this worthy cause.” Founded in 1925, Key Club is an international, high school student-led organization that encourages leadership through serving others.

Etcetera appears in daily and Sunday editions. Annie Charnley Eveland can be reached at annieeveland@wwub.com or afternoons at 526-8313. 

Tags

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,

Recommended for you