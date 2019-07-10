McLoughlin High School Key Club members will hold a car wash on Saturday to benefit a classmate.
The event will be from noon-4 p.m. at First Community Credit Union, 151 S. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater,
A post on Facebook notes, “We are working to raise money for a Mac-Hi student’s medical expenses due to cancer. Please come and support Key Club and help us raise money for this worthy cause.” Founded in 1925, Key Club is an international, high school student-led organization that encourages leadership through serving others.