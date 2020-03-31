Mac-Hi alumna shares about civil rights

Kaitlynne Jensen participated in an effort to expand civil rights education in local schools through Whitman Teaches the Movement.
A 2019 McLoughlin High School alumna, Kaitlynne and other volunteers from Whitman attended educator training sessions to prepare to teach in kindergarten through 12th-grade classrooms.
The curriculum included lessons about student Ruby Bridges, baseball player Jackie Robinson and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous Letter from Birmingham Jail.
Whitman College and Walla Walla Public Schools partner in the effort, said Whitman media relations strategist Gillian Frew in a release. Founded in 2011, the annual program coordinates student volunteers from the college, who go to local schools to lead conversations about civil rights and social justice.