School wasn’t yet in session when members of McLoughlin High School Key Club jumped into action on behalf of others needing school supplies, said their adviser Jennifer Hammer.
The assembled supplies and packed 270 backpacks this year. Funding made the project possible with grants from Washington Federal Foundation and Milton-Freewater Area Foundation through Baker Boyer.
Smaller donations came from community members and the student group’s parent Kiwanis Club helped out with a donation and with packing bags.
“Because the number of backpacks keeps increasing, we did not deliver to peoples’ homes this year, we had pickup. We still have a lot left to pick up, they will be taken to the schools for parents to pick up there,” Jennifer said.