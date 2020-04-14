M-F author pens time travel tale

“Time Machine Emergency,” by Dan Busby, 182 pages, Exlibris Corp., $19.95 paperback, amazon.com.
H.G. Wells floated the idea of time travel in his 1895 novel, “The Time Machine.” In more than a dozen decades since, the concept has been bounced around in the realms of science and science fiction, maintains Milton-Freewater author Dan Busby.
“So while many quantum physicists try to explore time travel and determine if it really is possible to achieve within the next few years, science fiction authors are already coming up with ‘what ifs’ should time machines actually become a reality,” he said.
He folded his take on the what-ifs into the novel “Time Machine Emergency.”
The story of bravery and determination against boundless adversity and odds finds 22-year-old Chicago university student Derek making an astounding discovery in 2026 while working with a professor.
With a nuclear threat dogging their steps, the pair rush to invent and experiment with a time machine. The team expands to include a woman.
“Which fate would be worse — nuclear destruction or a jump into time travel? Soliciting the help of Alexander the Great, they formulate a plan to rewrite history and save the world from nuclear war,” according to a plot synopsis.
“This proves to be a difficult task, complicated by the reality of moving from one time thread to another.” The team is compelled to save two worlds.”
Dan has cultivated his passion for adventure and thrill-seeking since his youth.
“As a kid in Montana, I climbed the tallest trees, scaled the highest mountains,” he emailed.
“The act of jumping, soaring or balancing gave me a feeling of freedom and exhilaration that was addictive.”
More recently, he decided to keep the adventure and thrills on paper, finding excitement in creating and watching worlds unfold through his hands, he said.
This passion for story telling prompted him to write “Time Machine Emergency,” his second book. His first one, “Lost in Time/Trapped in a Prehistoric World,” is also sold on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart and other sources.
“Lost in Time” is based in 2040 and starts out in Southern California.
A judge and jury falsely convict Jimmy, a 25-year-old time machine expert, of murdering a coworker. During this time the government has decided to send all lifer prisoners to the Cretaceous period — chock full of dinosaurs — to be rid of the cost of supporting them. Most are killed by the prehistoric reptiles.
However, Jimmy connects with Rick, who has survived a year in that unforgiving environment.
They recruit Glen, another new arrival. Their goals are to survive, then escape that violent period of history.
In earlier years, Dan was a nurse in the U.S. Army, with service in the Persian Gulf War during Desert Storm. He is currently a registered nurse at Walla Walla Veterans Home.
He wrote stories and books in younger years, he said, and is already at work on a sequel to “Time Machine Emergency” for a future movie with possible episodes for Netflix.
He and wife Patty Hartje Busby, also a published author, graduated in 1987 from the nursing program at Walla Walla Community College. The Busbys have three adult children.
He spends his spare time chasing adventure in the real world and his crafted worlds.