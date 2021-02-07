It appears that superhero Captain America, in a patriotic mood, caught U.S. Highway 12 to the Walla Walla area.
Walla Wallans Rick and Patti Tuttle happened to motor by Last Chance Road and the highway on Jan. 30 when they espied Cap, shield in hand, waving the American flag from atop a hill.
The Tuttles were errand-bound out to a place on Stovall Road. Rick photographed America’s New Hope on the way back at midday, he said.
Jim Bock, Walla Walla Live host on KUJ 1420 AM was alerted to Cap’s presence here by boss Tom Hodgins who came across Allen Mullins, the man behind the mask.
Originally from Georgia and a former house framer, Allen took to the road in 2009 to raise funds for veterans and others who need help. The costume he wears starts conversations.
“I go across the country, and I find VFWs, American Legions, or soldiers or people that need help. I organize a walk through a GoFundMe, or some way of them getting funds, and I go do the walk for them,” he told KRTV Great Falls, Montana.
He said during the Dec. 8 interview that he was doing a walk for an Air Force medic who served more than 20 years. “It’s going to help him get a place to live.”
Jim said Captain America was en route to Enumclaw and Seattle on Feb. 2.
“Patti saw him eating lunch down at the co-op (Walla Walla Convenience Store) on Ninth and Rose on Sunday, so he must have been out somewhere Sunday. I suppose you could have stopped to visit with him. Seemed plenty friendly. I applaud the show of patriotism, and it’s a nice welcome to our community,” Rick said.
True Marvel Comics fans of the Star-Spangled Man With a Plan will know in the story that character Abraham Erskine developed a Super Soldier Serum during World War II and Capt. Steven Grant “Steve” Rogers is its only living successful test subject.
Rogers was transformed into a patriotic super-soldier, a physiologically perfect human dubbed Captain America. In the story line, he fought against the Nazis and their associated terror group HYDRA during World War II. After nearly 70 years in a frozen state, he came to in the 21st century. He is an agent of SHIELD and team leader of The Avengers.
His story went through several iterations, beginning when it first appeared in March 1941, the creation of cartoonists Joe Simon and Jack Kirby from Timely Comics, a Marvel predecessor.
Once the war ended, the popularity of superheroes declined, and Captain America comic books ceased publication in 1950. Marvel Comics breathed new life into the character in 1964, and it’s been popular ever since, including in movies.
And now Walla Walla sightings. And why not? We have the late Walla Walla actor Adam West’s Batman, after all. And now we know who’s behind the Captain America mask.