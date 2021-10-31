My great good fortune was being hired into the Union-Bulletin newsroom in mid-May 1979. That’s where the job opening was when I went looking for work. If it had been in any other department, my 42-year, 5-month career would have been markedly different.
I didn’t yet know that beyond the correspondence I enjoyed with grandparents and friends I would love writing about people’s stories to share with our U-B readership.
My journalism bent comes from late relatives, including paternal grandfather Mitchell V. Charnley, a cub reporter at the Walla Walla Bulletin in summer 1920 and a journalism professor for decades at the University of Minnesota; uncle Blair Charnley, a reporter at the Minneapolis Star Tribune and later an editor at the Orange County Register; late mother Libby Graves, a journalism major in college; and grandaunt Ruth Axtell Hussey Burnet, a journalism professor at Western Washington University and later a reporter in California.
I caught the bug by osmosis and learned on the job. With flexible editors, I expanded my duties beyond writing obituaries and hospital lists and typing in letters to the editor. I created monthly weather graphics and reported on Walla Walla County Superior Court case judgments.
“I can write those briefs,” I’d say when reporters were swamped by assignments.
After referring countless sources’ story ideas to reporters, I asked to write one up myself in the early ‘80s and had my first Page One byline.
At the end of the 1980s, when venerable, semi-retired colleague Vance Orchard wrote an occasional community column, I suggested to my editor that I could write a similar column about people in our circulation area when Vance fully retired because I’d been covering such news for years.
Thus the weekly Etcetera community column was born in January 1990. Within a few years, it became daily, the volume was so high.
Ten years my senior, uncle Blair and I laughed when he revealed years later that his high school column was dubbed Etcetera, Etcetera, Etcetera. We also discovered that when choosing a column name, we both considered the handle Charnel House (play on Charnley), but the morbid “vault to store skeletal remains” was a no-go.
In 2007, I was promoted into a copy-editing post, and after a year or two break from Etcetera, I resumed reporting that news as well. My duties expanded to computer page layout and design, a creative aspect I relished.
Changes in staffing in early 2018 handed me full responsibility for Marquee, our pre-COVID-19, 16-page arts and entertainment weekly tab. I had been part of a four-person team until the others were reassigned.
The last 19 months have been intense because of COVID-19’s interference and the trials of working from home. Daily Zoom meetings have kept our staff connected.
In 1979, we wrote on IBM Selectric electric typewriters, which thundered as 19 news, editorial and sports colleagues and I pounded away on our keyboards. The cacophony was satisfyingly loud in that wide-open room.
Big, breaking stories that rang the bells in the separate AP wire machine room many times caused the news staff to scramble to get the news in that day’s edition.
We stopped the press to remake Page One for the American Airlines Flight 191 crash at O’Hare on May 25, 1979; major riots at the Washington State Penitentiary, the first in 1979, which drew national media reporters to town and into our newsroom to borrow desks and phones; the murder of John Lennon of the Beatles on Dec. 8, 1980; the shooting of President Ronald Reagan on March 30, 1981; the explosion and deaths of astronauts aboard the Challenger space shuttle shortly after liftoff on Jan. 28, 1986.
The switch to computers sometime in the 1980s knocked the keyboard din to a ticky-tacky whisper in our department. The tradeoff was realizing they were wonderful, time-saving tools to compose, rewrite and edit with as well as design and lay out pages.
We were stunned along with the world when terrorists crashed jets into the Twin Towers in New York, a field in Pennsylvania and the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.
Our editor and his wife were in Hawaii for their 25th anniversary. Imagine his frustration at not being able to get a flight home during one of the biggest stories of the century as all air traffic was grounded for days afterward. The staff here put out an entire A section on 9/11 devoted to photos and coverage, including local connections.
We’ve seen some local stories impact us directly, such as the time a resident at the McFeely Hotel, driven by desperation over uncertain personal funding, threatened to kill himself with a gun.
The police cordoned off several blocks, and a reporter went to cover the scene. When the gunman learned who the reporter was, he asked to talk to him. Back in the newsroom, we were hearing this unfold on the scanner, and our editor said, in effect, “Welp, the reporter is now part of the story,” and dispatched another writer to the scene. The situation was defused. No weapons were fired.
A few years back, when we had a horrific dirt-choked wind storm that turned the air brown, the newspaper lost power mid-morning while we were writing and doing pages on deadline. The mood was electric as, with hearts in our throats, I, fellow editors and the publisher huddled in a dark hallway to determine what course of action to take.
The publisher purchased what he said was the last generator in town, hauled it back, plugged it in, ran a power cord into the conference room and several editors completed an abbreviated A section.
Pressmen took the flash drive to the East Oregonian in Pendleton, where we had a contingency press plan to print the paper in case of a power failure, and brought the newspapers back. Despite downed power lines and trees throughout the area, circulation delivered the paper in town by the 5 p.m. deadline.
It has been my honor to steward the wonderful news shared by local readers through my column and in news stories.
I’ve also appreciated giving nonprofits and fundraisers more exposure as it’s important for the community to know what fellow residents are doing through local programs that benefit children and build community through student, foundation and philanthropic service groups.
A standout memory from my column related the time a local couple recalled meeting other couples in Europe to travel by small RVs, or caravans as they say.
The group literally drove through Eastern Bloc countries as the borders fell after the Berlin Wall was knocked down on Nov. 9, 1989. They made it all the way to a Soviet Union hotel in Moscow and parked around the city block. Overnight all their wiper blades went missing. A Soviet military officer went out and either retrieved the originals or had new replacements in hand.
Almost every day I hear from a reader with a special story to tell, and researching each piece gives me great pleasure. I wrote through the years about local travelers who ran into others in our circulation area while overseas and kept thinking that I’d like that to happen to me.
So, there I was with my Aunt Debby Charnley Fort in Rome in May 2012, when we had a close encounter with an even closer tie.
A fellow seated next to us at a sidewalk cafe in view of the Trevi Fountain wondered aloud what to eat. I suggested what I chose, and so he ordered it.
In talking, we discovered he was an artist from Chicago. I said Debby’s from Washington, D.C., and I’m from Washington state, and he said his daughter taught at a small liberal arts college in Washington state.
“Whitman College, Whitman College,” I repeated inwardly, before he confirmed that’s where she was! I whipped out my reporter’s notebook and interviewed him on the spot. It made a great item. I was thrilled.
Another small world connection came with friend Chris, who I met on a National Geographic small ship expedition through the Galápagos Islands in November 2014. I discovered on the Islander’s bridge that a fellow passenger and I were directly connected to Camp Norwester in the San Juan Islands.
In 2016, Chris and I toured nations bordering the Baltic Sea while aboard the Viking Star for nine days. We often shared our dining table with other guests and became friendly with two retired teachers, one of whom grew up in Walla Walla, where her parents owned a corner grocery store and she graduated from DeSales Catholic High School. She and I had brunch when she came to town for her 50th reunion in 2017.
Then 2020 arrived, an experience unto itself. Following COVID-19 pandemic quarantine protocol, we jointly evacuated the U-B building, computers in tow, and since mid-March 2020 have worked at home to protect everyone from contracting what’s morphed into the Delta variant in October 2021.
I’m grateful to many of my colleagues and have learned much from those who retired or moved on before me: reporters Nadine Gerkey, Marianna Grabhorn, Vance Orchard, Kathleen Obenland, Terry McConn, Vicki Hillhouse and Andy Porter, and editors Louise Mead, Jim Buchan, Bret Rankin, Rick Eskil, Tom Skeen and Rick Doyle; and photographers Robert E. Clark, Mike Campbell, John Froschauer, Jeff Horner and Greg Lehman. I’ll miss the current staff and everyone in the U-B plant, from the press room to advertising, classified, business and circulation.
I treasure working with such conscientious, bright, dedicated, industrious, wonderful people and writing about our greater community, but it’s time to move on. My last working day was will be Nov. 1, 2021. Thanks, sincerely, for the memories. I’ll see you around the Valley.
