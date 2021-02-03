After 11 years of service, Doug Case has retired from the College Place School Board.
College Place School District is seeking an interim replacement for the District 4 at-large school board position to finish Doug’s term expiring in November.
Interested applicants must reside within the district boundaries and supply a written biography and a statement on why they are interested in running for the board position.
A boundaries map and board policies are accessible at cpps.org. All information must be received by Feb. 10 at the district office, 1755 S. College Ave., College Place, 99362.
Candidates will be publicly interviewed at the 6 p.m. Feb. 23 board meeting. Contact the District office at 509-525-4827 with questions.
Doug served many years as the board chairperson after joining in 2009 and was instrumental in the 2012 School Construction Bond that saw the district add College Place High School, a new Davis Elementary School, Sager Middle School on the former Meadowbrook Intermediate School site and a new transportation facility, said schools Superintendent Jim Fry in a release.
The number of students the district served when Doug joined the board increased from 500 to more than 1,600.
“Coming into the district, I saw quickly Doug’s love and commitment to the students and community of College Place. He has been a tremendous mentor for me and overall asset to the community. Doug has put in countless hours in ensuring the very best for the city and children of College Place,” Jim said.
“His dedication to, and knowledge of, the community along with his leadership have been huge assets throughout his time of service. Doug will be greatly missed, and we wish him the very best,” said board Chairperson Mandy Thompson.
Doug plans to spend time with family and pursue personal goals in his retirement.