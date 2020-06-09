Locally produced documentary wins Telly award

The 41st annual Telly Awards named Blue Mountain Land Trust's documentary narrated by Kevin Klein, "The 1919 Walla Walla Tractor Show" as a Bronze winner in the categories of History and Use of Archival Footage in the Non-Broadcast Division.
Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens. Judges are leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies and including Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, ESPN Films, RYOT, Vice+ and Vimeo, according to a release.
The tractor show documentary commemorates the centennial anniversary of one of Walla Walla’s best-kept secrets, said Jessica Portas in the release.
"It was a labor of love for Linda Herbert, president of Blue Mountain Land Trust, who co-produced the film with Daniel Biggs.
A vintage photo Linda's brother Robert McKinney showed her in 2016 was the first she'd heard of the tractor show. The image depicted rows of Model Ts and large canvas tents that filled a field, with “Tractor Show April 1919” written at the bottom.
The parents of Sabrina Clinehens, Robert's partner, own the field in the picture and Robert farms the land.
Linda thought the show's story was worth celebrating and sought to engage BMLT in the project.
“The film was a passion project for me, but it quickly became one for Daniel, as well” Linda said. “I hired him to do the videography, but he soon found himself sleuthing historic photos and artistic tidbits to include in the film. I had no experience in film editing whatsoever, but Daniel generously incorporated many of my ideas. We spent many evenings together in front of his monitors; it truly was a collaborative effort.”
Daniel and Mike Denney received a Telly Bronze Award for their “Secret Life of the Forest” series, which BMLT has promoted.
Throught sponsorships from ag businesses, farm families and the Union-Bulletin, Linda planned a 100th-year celebration at the McKinney Farms, published an in-depth book on the tractor show’s history and produced the now award-winning documentary, according to the release.
Her work ensured this unique piece of Walla Walla history would be remembered in the way it deserved.
”Blue Mountain Land Trust is pushing the boundaries for video and television innovation and creativity at a time when the industry is both rapidly changing and heavily impacted by the current crisis,” said Sabrina Dridje, Managing Director of the Telly Awards.
“Our theme for this season, Telly Award Winners Tell Great Stories is a true reflection of the diversity of stories the community is skillfully able to tell. Now, more than ever, do we need to celebrate them and those that bring global stories to our attention. This award is a tribute to the talent and vision of these creators.”
The full list of the 41st Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at tellyawards.com/winners.
The documentary can be viewed at bmlt.org/1919tractorshow. The book detailing the 1919 Walla Walla Tractor show is available for $20 at bmlt.org/store or at a number of downtown Walla Walla businesses. All proceeds benefit Land Trust programs.