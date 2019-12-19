Local woman volunteers aid near Mexican-US border

On Dec. 9, College Place resident Brenda Kirk emailed that her visit Nov. 10-28 with younger son Seth Hall in Arizona had a lasting impact.
She participated in a water run for migrants through a humanitarian organization based in Tucson.
“There is a network of Tucson groups working to see no one else dies in the desert around Tucson,” she said.
Despite the complexity and controversy surrounding immigration issues, Brenda learned Tucsonans, by consensus, decided they want no more deaths in the desert — their backyard.
More than 3,400 deaths have been documented since 1999 and all parties — border patrol, ranchers, Fish and Game, National Parks Service — agree they don’t want anyone else to die, Brenda said.
Organizations work to ensure refugees and asylum seekers have access to water needed to survive desert conditions.
Because she planned to visit Seth for several weeks, she explored options that could help the situation at the border, 60 miles south of Tucson.
Two days of monsoon rains — “the likes of which I have never seen” — canceled her first attempt for a water run with Humane Borders. The group maintains more than 60 watering stations throughout the Arizona desert bordering Mexico. During regular water runs the group refills bright-blue 50-gallon water drums at sites marked by a 30-foot pole flying a blue flag.
Private, state and federal landowners have given Humane Borders permission to maintain the sites, Brenda said.
The rain-saturated ground in remote areas couldn’t sustain the large water trucks used by Humane Borders. Instead the group’s coordinator transferred Brenda to the Tucson Samaritans, who use smaller vehicles and set out gallon jugs of water at various locations.
From 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. she rode with Gail and two other volunteers “as we bounced around off-road, setting out water, picking up discarded items and looking for anyone needing help.”
Gail told Brenda those crossing the border have to pay the cartels, which provide refugees with camouflage shirts, pants, hats, backpacks, slippers made from shag carpet to leave no footprints and a black plastic jug of water. White plastic jugs show up under surveillance.
A coyote/guide leads groups across the Mexican side of the desert to the end of the border fence and then the groups are on their own. “However, their payment to the cartels does give them three tries to successfully cross.”
“Once across the border, asylum seekers discard their camouflage clothing and put on clothing they have brought with them. They want to be picked up by the border patrol so they can submit their petitions for asylum, be processed, and begin the wait back across the border for their number to be called. Tucson organizations also help with feeding those waiting in Mexico,” Brenda said.
Humanitarian organizations find such groups — of up to 60 people — and may check if water, food or medical treatment is needed. “Foot injuries are a major issue. Everything in the desert is prickly.” Then they call border patrol to let them know where to send a bus to pick up the group. Volunteers also collect all the discarded items.
However, refugees cannot be transported by humanitarian organizations.
“We met other volunteers throughout the day and they were all excited by the recent ruling of not guilty for Scott Warren,” Brenda said. The No More Deaths volunteer was charged with harboring undocumented refugees who stopped for supplies at a staging area run by the organization.
About 70 percent of the state’s 262-mile border is called the Tucson Sector, which includes seven rugged mountain ranges that reach thousands of feet in elevation, according to the Arizona Daily Star.
At the Sasabe, Ariz., border crossing Brenda’s group viewed a decades-old border fence. “New concertina wire has been added to the U.S. side of the fence. Then we drove a few miles to the end of the fence where Normandy fencing continues on to the foothills of the nearby mountains. Normandy fencing looks like what was on Normandy beaches in World War II, and this is where the coyotes bring their clients to crawl under the fence.”
A volunteer for a number of years, Gail has taken government officials and journalists from several countries on the same run to view conditions firsthand.
A sheriff unsuccessfully sued journalists for a story they wrote about his mistreatment of immigrants.
The two Tucson Samaritans Toyota 4Runners, named Joe and Josephine in honor of that sheriff, were bought with money awarded the journalists who in turn donated it to the humanitarian organizations.
The Tucson Samaritans website reported deaths in the Tucson Sector at 123 in 2018, 137 so far this year and 12 in September.
Gail’s message when she speaks to civic and school groups focuses on seeing the humanity in the refugees, showing personal items they brought to look their best as they came to ask the U.S. to take them in, Brenda said.
“One backpack she displays had two sets of clothing, one adult-sized and the other for a child. Gail doesn’t know why this clothing was not put on.
“Several times during the day Gail mentioned how proud she was of Tucson’s response to this problem. Some have accused these humanitarian groups of pulling money away from organizations helping U.S. citizens, but records show even these organizations have seen an increase in giving in the Tucson area.”
Several groups mark sites where deceased immigrants have been found. “One particular white cross marks where the body of an infant had been left by the parents along a paved road hoping someone could offer the baby a decent burial. The site has become a shrine as passersby leave items on the cross. The undocumented immigrants usually carry no identification as per cartel instructions.”
“Many volunteers, such as Gail and myself, believe Jesus would do thus. But volunteers come from many religions and denominations, along with those having no religious affiliation, but who see the issue as simply a fellow human being in need and addressing that need.”
A militia group is in the area and there has been destruction of water barrels and jugs.
“However, this group has been held in check and many of the small stores scattered throughout the area post signs stating militia are not welcome.”
“This story is quite long for such a few hours of experiences, but the day was quite moving and emotional and put a personal face on the issue,” Brenda said.
Before she retired, Brenda was a bilingual teacher at Green Park and Blue Ridge Elementary schools.