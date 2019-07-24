Walla Wallan Brelynn Hess, a member of the Willamette University Class of 2019, won a national thesis award, according to a release.
Selected from a competitive national pool of applicants, Hess will present her research at the National Communication Association conference Nov. 14-17 in Baltimore, Md.
Every year communication studies scholars gather for the NCA convention. This year’s conference is inspired by the theme Communication for Survival.
A civic communication and media major, Brelynn will present her thesis, “Posting Over the Paint: Instagramming Central European Street Art and Digital Cultural Tourism.”
Her work was inspired by her spring 2018 semester abroad in the Czech Republic where she explored touristic and social media practices, focused on Instagram photos and captions and its consequences for cultural tourism. Written over fall 2018 semester under advisement by Assistant Professor Vincent N. Pham, the paper is one of two to be awarded the Stephen A. Smith Top Paper Award.
She is the daughter of Mark Hess and Kathryn Southwick Hess of Walla Walla.