Walla Wallan Parker Green emerged as pre-teen winner in the Washington State Make It With Wool competition Oct. 24 in Ellensburg, according to a release from state MIWW Co-Director Ericka Suhrbier.
It’s a fun competition, she said. “And to be around other contestants — the work they do is very inspiring,” Ericka said by phone.
Two other Walla Wallans placed at state: Rem McBride, junior alternate winner/second place, and his mother, Pamela McBride, fourth in the adult division.
Parker, 13, who constructed and modeled a charcoal-grey fitted vest with lapel and front buttons, garnered prizes of wool yardage and a fabric marker.
Rem, 14, constructed and modeled a Pendleton wool buffalo print vest, using real Indian head nickels for buttons, and designed and made coordinating chinks (shortened from chincaderos, about half the length of Western chaps). Rem’s prizes were wool yardage and an iron. He has been sewing for seven years and Parker for three.
They were challenged by the experience and didn’t know how they would do, Pamela said. “Both boys were astonished they won,” she said. “They were glad they did it and felt very good.” They aspire to wear their Western-style clothing at the fair, such as to the rodeo.
Pamela constructed and modeled a jumper made from “Land of the Buffalo” Pendleton wool and received a prize of wool yardage.
The Washington Wool Growers Auxiliary and Washington State Sheep Producers sponsor the Washington Make It With Wool contest. The national contest is sponsored by the American Sheep Industry and the American Sheep Industry Women. The Make It With Wool contest is open to sewers of all ages and held at state and national levels. Fashionable wool garments entered in the competition may be sewn, knitted, crocheted or felted.
The annual state contest is in October.
For more information on the contest visit makeitwithwoolwa.com.