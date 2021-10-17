Students from the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin circulation area have been named to the dean's list at the University of Washington for the winter 2021 quarter.
To qualify, students must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade-point average of at least 3.50. Students are notified that they have achieved this distinction when they receive their grades for the quarter.
Dayton: Jenna Jeanne Phillips.
Walla Walla: Vanessa Arriola Rangel, Joshua J. Chavez, Holly Susannah Gannon, Camryn Lynn Holbrook, Nickolas J. Hopkins, Angelica A. Inglis, Catherine Nicole Janis, Devyn Drew Baylie Koppisch, Bryan Lopez-Vargas, Claire Marie McDevitt, Leslie Adrienne Munoz-Ruiz, Jordan T. Olivares, Laura N. Olmos, Cassandra Sierra Pascual, Liliana Jiang Xiang Reiter, Hayden Jeffrey Shupe, Leo Christopher Sweeney, Lavinia Tang, Beatrice Lynne Waggoner, Henry James Watson.
Prescott: Briseida Yareli, Ayala Rebolledo.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.