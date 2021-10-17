UW Husky

Students from the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin circulation area have been named to the dean's list at the University of Washington for the winter 2021 quarter.

To qualify, students must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade-point average of at least 3.50. Students are notified that they have achieved this distinction when they receive their grades for the quarter.

Dayton: Jenna Jeanne Phillips.

Walla Walla: Vanessa Arriola Rangel, Joshua J. Chavez, Holly Susannah Gannon, Camryn Lynn Holbrook, Nickolas J. Hopkins, Angelica A. Inglis, Catherine Nicole Janis, Devyn Drew Baylie Koppisch, Bryan Lopez-Vargas, Claire Marie McDevitt, Leslie Adrienne Munoz-Ruiz, Jordan T. Olivares, Laura N. Olmos, Cassandra Sierra Pascual, Liliana Jiang Xiang Reiter, Hayden Jeffrey Shupe, Leo Christopher Sweeney, Lavinia Tang, Beatrice Lynne Waggoner, Henry James Watson.

Prescott: Briseida Yareli, Ayala Rebolledo.

Annie Charnley Eveland

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,

