Seven area students received bachelor of arts degrees from Whitman College on May 24. Graduates honored in a virtual commencement ceremony this year include:

College Place:  Isaiah Standard, DeSales High School, computer science.

Walla Walla: Miguel Baza, Walla Walla High School, psychology; James Bogley, Wa-Hi, film and media studies, Marc Goff, sociology, Darlene Harris, Wa-Hi, psychology, Andrew Harvey, Wa-Hi, computer science, cum laude, Simon McMurchie, Catlin Gabel High School, art history and visual culture studies, cum laude.

Founded in 1882, Whitman College is a private, independent, co-educational, non-sectarian residential liberal arts and sciences undergraduate college. Its approximately 1,500 undergraduate students explore 45 departmental majors that lead to a bachelor of arts degree.

