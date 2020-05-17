Walla Walla Elks Lodge 287 recently awarded $6,000 in college scholarships to 10 high school seniors from Walla Walla and Columbia counties, said lodge Scholarship Chairman Timothy "Tim" Stewart in a release.
From Waitsburg High School, Seamus House received $1,000 and Amy Farley received $700.
From Walla Walla High School, Amy Wagner and Iris Hernandez received $550 and Maya Betzler received $500.
Kade Christensen from College Place High School, Dawson Neely from DeSales Catholic High School, Henry Clancy from Walla Walla Valley Academy and Kylee Laughlin from Dayton High School received $550 each and Garrett Buffington from DeSales received $500.
In addition, Washington State Elks Association awarded $3,000 each to Kylee Laughlin and Garrett Buffington; $2,500 to Maya Betzler and $2,000 to Amy Farley.
Walla Walla Elks Exalted Ruler Kassandra Langis said she appreciated the high school seniors who applied for the scholarships.
"Attending college is expensive and the competition for scholarships is intense," Tim said. The Elks scholarship committee cited the thorough applications submitted and the students' hard work throughout their high school years.
The Elks Most Valuable Student application process is online. For more information, visit elks.org/scholars/scholarships/mvs. Information on the Vocational grant program can be found at waelks.org/what-we-do/scholarships.
For the Nicholas grant program or questions about any of the scholarship opportunities, contact Timothy at tim.wwelkslodge287@gmail.com.
Tim is a past exalted ruler of the Walla Walla Elks Lodge. He's held all of the officer positions, has been on the scholarship committee for many years and is currently chair.
Elks members meet twice a month on the second and fourth Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Because of the COVID19 pandemic, just members of the board of directors are currently meeting virtually.
"Until our new lodge building is constructed, we have been meeting at the Veterans Memorial Golf Course," Tim emailed. Meetings are open to the more than 300 current members.
Construction of the new lodge should begin soon after the construction ban is lifted, he said. Building will be on a plot of land the lodge bought from the city below the Veterans Memorial Golf Course. The fraternal organization sponsors all types of youth programs and is involved in veterans issues and outreach. It also holds many social functions for members and their guests.