Local sheriff's deputies nominated for American Legion honors

American Legion Post 32 nominated Walla Walla County Sheriff’s deputies Victor Paulino and Robin Frisvold for the American Legion Humanitarian and Life Saving Award, said Post 32 Adjutant Neil Jacobson in a release.
Their names and actions were forwarded to the Law and Justice Committee of the American Legion Department of Washington.
Neil said other Legion posts also nominate officers throughout Washington and submit their candidates. The committee will send the names and actions to the American Legion National headquarters.
If selected, the officers will travel to the national convention, all expenses covered, to receive their awards.
SweetHearts for Kids benefit Feb. 19
The 19th annual SweetHearts for Kids benefit luncheon will welcome community members and partners for an afternoon to learn about Children’s Home Society of Washington’s holistic services and how they support local families in the Walla Walla community.
CHSW President and CEO Dave Newell will be the keynote speaker at the event which will be from noon-1 p.m. Feb. 19 in The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, 6 N. Rose St. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m.
Registration is through ubne.ws/2v0h5TH and closes on Feb. 12 at 5 p.m.
Founded in 1896, Children’s Home Society of Washington serves nearly 30,000 children and their families.
Its mission is to develop healthy children, create strong families, build engaged communities and speak and advocate for children, according to a release. For more information about Children’s Home Society of Washington, visit childrenshomesociety.org.
Get somethin’ growin’
Celebrate spring with seedlings. Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St., is launching a new seed library, according to a release.
From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 21, a free, family friendly event will allow attendees to browse the seed options and plant seedlings in up-cycled newsprint planter pots.
For more details, contact Erin Wells at 509-524-4433.