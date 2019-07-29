Walla Wallan Tice Hiner scored big at the 71st annual National High School Finals Rodeo July 14-20 in Rock Springs, Wyo.
He earned a position on the Washington State National High School Rodeo team and entered cutting horse and trap shooting competitions at nationals.
He placed third in world standings in the boys cutting and 20th in world standings for trap shooting, according to parents Jessica and Diehl Hiner.
“(Tice) also came home with the title of American Quarter Horse Association Boy’s National Horse of the Year, which is a huge honor,” she said.
He rode Atticus Cat, a 10-year-old gelding he uses in cutting and is owned by grandparents Gene and Nicki Hiner. Tice was awarded a trophy saddle and also brought back two new belt buckles and more than $1,500 in scholarships.
In western-style equestrian cutting contests before judges, horse and rider show the horse’s athleticism and ability to handle cattle during a 21/2-minute run.
Now in his second year cutting and calf roping, Tice started cutting because that’s what his dad does professionally, competing in the Northwest, Arizona, California and Texas, Jessica said. Tice placed fifth in cutting last year at the NHSFR.
His Horse of the Year award began at state where his horse was Washington state Boy’s Horse of the Year. From there, it is based on the horse that wins the most points at the NHSFR.
In boys cutting, Tice had two go-rounds with the Top 20 combined scores making the final go-round. Tice split 5-6 in the first go-round, 10th in the second go-round and second in the final go-round, putting him third overall, Jessica said.
Competitors had to shoot a 22 out of 25 to advance in the all-day trap shooting event. Tice advanced to the final round, shooting a 90 out of 100 in a 30-mph wind.
He started trap shooting with grandpa Ken Nearing and uses Ken’s Beretta shotgun, dubbed “Betty.”
“The week is filled with lots of activities from a Knowledge Bowl — which Tice’s team won last year — to a volleyball tournament to nightly dances to nightly ropings that start at 11:30 p.m. to nightly goat roping,” Jessica said.
Tice will be a junior this fall at College Place High School where he plays football and is a member of National Honor Society. He calf ropes and enters cutting at the WSHSRA and competes regionally in cutting through the National Cutting Horse Association.
Contestants attended the NHSFR event from 43 states, five Canadian provinces, Australia and Mexico. They had a crack at $150,000 for competing purses and more than $375,000 in college scholarships. Rrocketminer.com in northern Wyoming reported the Sweetwater Events Complex hosted the highest number of contestants in its history, at 1,590 participants.