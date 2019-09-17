An quilt Walla Wallan Lianne Schellenberg entered in the American Quilter’s Society Quilt Week-Fall event in Paducah, Ky., garnered the Martelli Enterprises fifth place overall award.
Her meticulously assembled quilt of many fabric pieces bring into sharp focus the image of poet Walt Whitman, a journalist, essayist and American poet. It’s based on a black and white photographic portrait made in late in his life.
Her entry competed against 700 quilts entered from 38 states and 16 countries around the world, according to a release.
The high point of the Paducah show recognizes the artistry of today’s quiltmakers as hundreds of quilters in the AQS Quilt Contest compete for $121,250 in cash awards.
For more information about American Quilter’s Society see americanquilter.com or call 1-800-626-5420.