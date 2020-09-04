Local students graduating in 2021 are eligible for $6,000 in scholarships to be awarded by Walla Walla Elks Lodge 287.
The amount will be divided among most valuable student, vocational and Nicholas Memorial Scholarship grants.
To apply for the vocational grant, go to waelks.org, click on “What We Do” and select the scholarship tab.
The Nicholas Memorial Scholarship is a local Elks Lodge grant only, and application forms are available at area high school counselors’ offices, or contact the Walla Walla Elks Lodge scholarship Chairman Timothy Stewart at tim.wwelkslodge287@gmail.com to have one emailed to you. The application deadline for the vocational grant is March 1 and March 19 for the Nicholas grant.
Elks National Foundation will award $2.4 million in Most Valuable Student scholarships to current high school seniors in 2021. Apply at elks.org. Once on the site, mouse over the Elks National Foundation tab and click on scholarships. This application deadline is Nov. 15.
The Washington State Elks Association will award scholarships to the top MVS and vocational qualifiers in 2021.
Previously, the WSEA has awarded up to $80,000 in scholarships annually. Local winner applications will be forwarded to the WSEA for further consideration.
“We highly recommend that high school seniors of Walla Walla and Columbia Counties apply for these lucrative college scholarship opportunities,” Timothy said in a release.