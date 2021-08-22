Nostalgia must flow through my DNA. I've always loved history, whether it's delving into something local or my family's heritage, which goes back to William the Conqueror of Normandy who, in 1066, crossed the English Channel and took over England.
It's a constant source of fascination.
So when Joe Drazan with the Bygone Walla Walla Project sends vintage news articles, ads and photos my way, it's always an opportunity to dig in.
Items he sent me recently from 1960 are quite timely as we close in on the annual Walla Walla County Fair & Frontier Days. See his "From the Vault" 1960 fair parade photos for Aug. 15.
Drazan routed to me images of the 1960 fair program cover, a major concert and a news article touting fair events for Sept. 1-4 that year.
The red, white and blue fair program cover includes the images of Fairest Farmerette Merrily Brotherton and the flags for two chunks of land on the Pacific that had recently gained statehood. Hawaii was annexed as a U.S. territory in 1898 and then in 1959 Alaska and Hawaii, respectively, joined the Union as the 49th and 50th states.
"Ambassador of Jazz" Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong made his first appearance in this area as the fair headliner on Sept. 1, a coup scored by the Southeastern Washington Fair Association.
The fair program story about Armstrong's visit with his six-member All-Stars band was “the first time a star of this magnitude has been featured in the traditional opening night show,” reported Ed Hickey.
Band members who traveled with him on his "phenomenally successful” world tours were Trummy Young, “Peanuts" Hucko, Billy Kyle, Danny Barcelona and Mort Herbert and vocalist Velma Middleton.
Armstrong, who celebrated his 60th birthday on July 4, 1960, began playing trumpet at 13. The New Orleans native earned his fame performing in jazz bands, on radio and in night clubs, movies and concert halls.
The bandleader and singer is known for signature songs "What a Wonderful World,” “Hello, Dolly,” ”Star Dust” and "La Vie En Rose.”
Capacity audiences caught his performances all over Europe, Moscow, Tokyo and East Asian nations. He earned the gratitude of the U.S. government as an ambassador of good will, Hickey noted.
“Critics hail him not only as the greatest figure in the jazz world today, but as 'one of the most extraordinary creative geniuses that all music has ever known,’” the article states.
Brotherton was crowned queen during Armstrong’s appearance and afterward, Si Zentner’s Band played music for dancing in the Exposition Building.
Sept. 1 opened with cloudless skies and warm sunshine reported Doug Blessinger in the U-B on Sept. 1. He said a flood of school kids by the hundreds flocked to the fairgrounds early that afternoon for Kids Day. Also of note, the U-B was in its 92nd year in 1960.