One of the down sides of the coronavirus pandemic has been the inability to gather for high school class reunions in 2020, since protocols made congregating verboten.
It didn’t impact the stability of the Walla Walla Public High School Scholarship Fund, however, because of the strong stock market and generous donors, according to fund founder and chairman Jerry Zahl.
“The luck of the Irish seems to be affecting us all,” he said on St. Patrick’s Day.
A member of the Walla Walla High School Class of 1962, Zahl said there were no known class reunions in 2020.
“The 50th high school class reunions are always the best for fundraising for the scholarship,” he said.
“The fund now stands at or near $160,000. This is after the awarding of near $20,000 in scholarships since the fund began in 2012.”
Scholarships are awarded based on need to graduates who have shown at least an average ability to succeed, he said.
The annual amount available for awarding is based on the fund total on June 1 of the previous academic year.
With graduation nearing, friends of the local public school system and alumni are encouraged to donate at any time, Zahl said.
Gifts to the Walla Walla Public High School Scholarship Fund may be made through fund managers at Blue Mountain Community Foundation, P.O. Box 603, Walla Walla, WA 99362, or online at bluemountainfoundation.org. Direct questions to the foundation at 509-529-4371.
Zahl has offered to give a presentation about the fund to any upcoming Wa-Hi class reunions and can be reached at 509-520-6694 or jkazahl@charter.net.
“All support is certainly appreciated and goes to very good use,” he said.