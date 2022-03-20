Volunteers Love Serving Veterans has undertaken a new project to send care packages to two service people currently deployed from this community.
VLSV President Carolyne Meagher noted that the cost to send the smallest box, measuring 12 by 12 by 5½ inches, is $20.
“We would love to send more than one box or hopefully a bigger box,” she said.
VLSV member Maryelizabeth Garcia said the troops love food. She recommends including small, light, portable items such as protein-dense nutrition bars, nuts/legumes/sunflower seeds, carb-dense cereal bars, chocolate, cookies, baby/sanitary wipes for light cleanups, deodorant, razors and lip balm.
VLSV is seeking yearly dues of $20 from members and is gratefully accepting contributions from the community for this fund. All proceeds will go to the care packages.
Send funds to VLSV, 444 Easy St., Walla Walla, 99362, drop contributions by a VLSV meeting, 10 a.m. Tuesdays at the Grant Farmer Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 992, 102 N. Colville St., or someone can pick up items and monetary gifts.
All donations must be sent or picked up by March 31.
