A substantial tree stands in Pioneer Park near the playground. It'll be easy to find as a new burgh has sprouted up beneath its boughs and admidst its roots, created by the Sorensen sisters, Sophia, 11, and Annika, 7.
The girls dubbed it “Spoonville.” A white picket sign invites visitors to “Make it Big or Make it Small. ‘Spoonville’ is for one and All! Make a ‘friend’ and join us!"
Clustered in those gnarled tree roots are wood spoons, plastic spoons, serving spoons, stirring spoons and even forks in different sizes and colors.
The girls struck a chord with the community as the festive display has grown and the little Spoonvilleites are jazzed up with such items as rainbow-hued pompoms, little faces animated by googly eyes and marking pen noses, eyes and grins, bright silk flower adornments, an array of fabric clothing, pipe cleaner arms, a small guitar and yarn.
It started, really, overseas in Australia. Remember the international effort to line up teddy bears in windows visible to the street to engage young children who were walking or driving by in the early throes of the coronavirus?
Creating gaggles of Spoonville villages "is becoming a lockdown craze for kids and adults alike," reported Australia's The Guardian in September.
And the Sorensen sisters' mom, Abby Sorensen, said the idea came from their grandmother, Meg Kirkman of Minnesota, who heard about it. Their other grandma, April Bettilyon of Montana, helped with the spoons and location, Abby said.
"We should have one of these," they said. Production followed in October on the heels of when the Walla Walla Valley and much of the West Coast was socked in by wildfire smoke and people were cooped up because the air quality was so bad, Abby said.
They were already set with some items to make the people — "We had so many takeout spoons and forks," Abby said.
Sophia and Annika started their whirl of creativity in mid-October and their invitational sign has spurred the arrival of many new spoons contributed by others.
"There have been a lot of other kids who've made the spoons," Abby said. They've left fresh flowers, too. One contributor's note indicated not having a spoon so left behind a drawing instead. The girls took that home to preserve in their treasures and prevent a squirrel or the wind from making off with it.
Brad Sorensen is always nudging their daughters to see how the spoons are doing, Abby said, and they've checked Spoonville every day.
"The ground is getting harder so we have lost inertia, but hopefully we'll have more projects like that," Abby said.
This is also the time of year for wind, leaves and acorns to cause disruption, but "We will do it again in the spring. Hopefully we'll see other iterations of it around town, it's a nice sense of community," Abby said.