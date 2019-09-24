Joe Field turned a childhood dogged by traumatic sex abuse and subsequent heroin addiction into a program to help others.
The founder and director of Joe’s Place #1 spoke about his project at a recent Walla Walla Sunrise Rotary Club meeting, according to a report from Sunrise.
He earned a GED from Walla Walla Community College and garnered the TRIO Program’s Student Achievement Award. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work from Walla Walla University and is working toward his Ph.D.
He worked with the state Department of Corrections Community Supervision office in Walla Walla and the STARS/Successful Transition and Re-Entry project to establish a home in 2016 for sexual predators he named Joe’s Place #1.
JOES stands for Justice, Opportunity and Equality Services.
The house is used as a way to get previously incarcerated sex offenders on track outside prison, Joe said.
Joe said he started with 13 homeless sexual predators and acknowledged they are not exactly the kind of folks that draw a lot of sympathy — one of his charges went to Wal-Mart and set off the store’s facial recognition alert.
Joe said there are more than 2,000,000 sexual predator instances in the U.S., but less than 1 percent are strangers.
The rest of the cases are where the victim is related to or knows the offender.
The recidivism rate for sexual offenders is low — about 3.5 percent reoffend. He said some who know about sexual predators would rather live next to them than meth or drug addicts.
Washington state ranks in the top three in the nation for sexual predation, and most of that occurs in day care situations.
“Joe also exploded the myth that many victims of sexual predators become offender themselves,” according to the release.
Although Joe’s Place is withing the city limits, the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office maintains regular contact with its residents through the registry and monitoring efforts.
“Where registered offenders live is highly regulated, so Joe’s Place #1 serves a great need in Walla Walla.”
Colleague Sheila Hagar wrote an in-depth story about Joe’s Place in 2018.
