Walla Walla Clinic recognized for blood pressure control
American Heart Association’s Target: BP program recognized a dozen Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic sites, including Family Medical Center in Walla Walla, with 10 receiving gold-level recognition.
The Walla Walla site attained the gold level, along with other YVFW clinic sites in places such as Grandview,Yakima, Wapato, Toppenish, Spokane and Prosser. That level indicates clinics showing 70% or greater blood pressure control rates throughout their adult patients, according to a release.
“Our goal is to create a culture of health where every person has the opportunity to live a healthier life,” Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic Senior Director of Quality Lori Kelley said. “To achieve this goal, we consistently seek to help patients improve their overall health and this includes blood pressure control.”
High blood pressure is a condition one in three American adults lives with. This puts them at increased risk for heart attack, heart failure, stroke, kidney failure and other health problems.
The Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic joined the American Heart Association and American Medical Association Target: BP initiative, which helps healthcare providers and patients achieve better blood pressure control at the best levels to improve health.
Through the initiative, healthcare providers pledged to improve blood pressure control in their patient population. AHA and AMA provides information, tools and resources to help meet those goals.
Lori said the key to being successful is patient engagement and collaboration with a multidisciplinary care team. Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic patient centered model of care focuses on offering services to the patient, all under one roof.